Jake Paul’s MVP merges with PFL to create global combat sports platform

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jake Paul (centre) with legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson (left) and singer DJ Khaled at the ESPY Awards in July.

Combat sports are set to unite as Jake Paul’s MVP Productions and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a merger on July 30.

The entities are set to combine under MVP’s banner just months after MVP held its first mixed martial arts (MMA) event.

“We started MVP to disrupt a broken model. We wanted to give fighters fair pay and a bigger, modernised stage to become global superstars,” Paul said in a media statement.

“Joining forces with PFL accelerates that vision by a decade. We now have a scaled platform to give today’s fans what they want: elite talent mixed with culture, lifestyle, and massive social velocity.”

MVP, which launched in 2021, promotes itself on a “fighter-first philosophy”. It focuses on boxing, MMA, athlete development and global distribution, among other interests.

PFL launched in 2018 in direct competition with MMA juggernaut Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

PFL CEO John Martin will oversee the combined company. Martin is the former chairman and CEO of Turner networks that include TNT, TBS, CNN and Turner Sports.

Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian will continue to play active roles in the new partnership.

“We’re not just combining companies, we’re bringing an entire combat sports community together and creating a more powerful platform to accelerate growth,” Martin said in a statement. “One company, one global stage, millions of fans and we’re only just getting started.”

The new partnership boasts 400 athletes across multiple disciplines, with an intense focus on boxing and MMA. It is expected to keep its distribution partnerships with Netflix, ESPN and Sky Sports. REUTERS