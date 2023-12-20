Jake Paul to mentor US boxers at Paris Olympics

Social media celebrity turned pro boxer Jake Paul will help mentor and promote US fighters in the run-up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, USA Boxing said on Tuesday.

Paul will call on his fighting experience and "brand building acumen" to guide the nation's top amateur fighters including Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane, USA Boxing and Paul's MVP Promotions said in a joint release.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," said Paul.

"The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA's boxing talent.

"The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold."

The move represents the first time a professional athlete and influencer has partnered with Team USA for the Olympics in this capacity. He will be with the team during training at its facility in Colorado Springs and at the Games.

Paul, 26, has led the charge in introducing the sport to a new generation of fans.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," said Mike McAtee, executive director of USA Boxing.

"Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history - The Olympics."

The Paris Olympics boxing competition is scheduled to run from July 27 to Aug. 10, with the medal rounds taking place at Roland Garros Stadium, home of the French Open tennis grand slam. REUTERS