Islam Makhachev, Mackenzie Dern aim to defend titles at UFC 330

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Newly minted champion Islam Makhachev (left) defends his crown against surging contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330.

PHILADELPHIA – The UFC 330 event on Aug 15 is reaching a fever pitch in the welterweight division, as newly minted champion Islam Makhachev defends his crown against surging contender Ian Machado Garry in the night’s headliner at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

The event marks the UFC’s first Philadelphia event in seven years, and the promotion’s last numbered event in the city was UFC 133 in August 2011.

The verbal warfare ignited on Aug 13 during the pre-fight press conference in front of a raucous Philly crowd, where the two elite fighters traded heated barbs over Dagestani wrestling compared to Irish striking supremacy.

While security was no issue during the traditional ceremonial faceoff, the electric tension between the champ and challenger served as the climax to a high-stakes fight week in the City of Brotherly Love.

With a victory, Russia’s Makhachev will break Anderson Silva’srecord of 16 consecutive UFC victories. Silva held the middleweight title beginning in 2006 by knocking out Rich Franklin at UFC 64, before relinquishing it against Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013. In that span, Silva defended the title 10 times and was arguably the best fighter of his era.

Makhachev said he is confident he will keep winning for a long time.

“It’s going to be 20 (wins) minimum,” Makhachev told reporters.

Garry quickly fired back, scoffing at the champion’s grappling pedigree and assuring the crowd that his footwork and volume will shatter Makhachev’s pound-for-pound status.

“Nobody can take (my dreams) away from me,” Garry said in response to the champion’s pre-fight claims. “Every single one of you is gonna change; it’s gonna be ‘Let’s Go Garry’ chants.”

Outside of the pre-fight friction, Makhachev (28 wins, one loss) enters his first welterweight title defence after capturing the 170-pound (77kg) strap with a dominant, five-round victory over Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena. The former lightweight king made history by moving up a weight class and now looks to establish a lasting reign atop the division.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Garry (17 wins, one loss) earns his first UFC title opportunity following a statement win over surging contender Carlos Prates in April 2025, before tacking on a win vs. Belal Muhammad that November.

Having a repertoire that includes crisp range management, Garry aims to pull off the major upset, capture his first UFC belt and prove his striking is the ultimate equaliser against Dagestani wrestling.

First defence for Dern

The co-main event sees a high-stakes strawweight title clash as newly crowned champion Mackenzie Dern makes her first title defense against surging finisher Gillian Robertson.

Dern (16 wins, five losses) aims to use her elite world-championship Brazilian jiu-jitsu to stall her opponent’s momentum and retain UFC gold. She admitted that she doesn’t mind where the fight takes place, either standing up or on the ground.

“I’m the champ, so I’m doing everything,” Dern said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Robertson (17 wins, eight losses) enters riding a five-fight winning streak and has not lost since June 2023. She seeks the highest-profile victory of her career and her first UFC championship belt.

“I’m not gonna play jiu-jitsu. I’m gonna play violence,” Robertson said in response.

Lightweights will also feature in a key main-card bout as Jalin “The Tarantula” Turner (15 wins, nine losses) meets Kaue Fernandes (11 wins, two losses). Known for his towering reach and explosive finishing ability, Turner looks to impose his striking dominance early, while Fernandes seeks to neutralise Turner’s length and notch a career-defining win.

Rounding out the five-fight main card is Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus at middleweight, as Malik (9 wins, one draw, one loss) attempts to add to Stoltzfus’ recent UFC struggles, as he has three wins and seven losses in the promotion. Stoltzfus (overall record 16 wins, eight losses) has lost two of his last three.

In a lightweight battle, Brazilian knockout artist Edson Barboza (24 wins, 14 losses) challenges Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics (15 wins, three losses).

The main card begins from 9pm local time (9am on Aug 16, Singapore time). REUTERS