SINGAPORE – Ju-jitsu athlete Noah Lim won the Republic’s first gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games with his victory over Laos’ Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavathin the men’s ne-waza gi under-69kg final on Saturday.

With different forms of martial arts such as Brazilian ju-jitsu and submission grappling growing in popularity, here are five things to know about ju-jitsu.

1. Ju-jitsu translates to “gentle art”

Ju means gentle or yielding, whereas jitsu refers to arts or technique.

The martial art focuses on the idea of defeating stronger opponents with a flexible fighting strategy.

2. It was developed in Japan for the samurai

The traditional form of ju-jitsu, Japanese jujutsu, was developed for military combat use for samurai on the battlefield.

Developed along fighting disciplines such as archery and swordsmanship, ju-jitsu was used in close combat in cases when samurais lost their weapons. They would defend themselves with moves such as joint locks and chokeholds.

Newer forms of martial arts such as judo, aikido and Brazilian ju-jitsu emerged over the years as different masters developed the traditional art form while incorporating techniques of their own.

3. Athletes compete in different types of ju-jitsu events

There are three variants in the sport: the Duo, the Fighting System and the ne-waza.

In Duo, both attacker and defender are from the same team and demonstrate self-defence techniques.

For the Fighting System, fighters can use striking, grappling and submission techniques.

The ne-waza variation focuses on grappling and participants work for a submission. Striking actions such as punches and kicks are prohibited. The win is decided by submission or points, which are awarded for actions such as throws, takedowns or gaining an advantageous position over the opponent.