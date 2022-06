Singapore boxer Danisha Mathialagan throwing a punch at Australian national champion Madeleine Bowen on the way to winning their minimum weight 48kg bout at The Legacy Women's Boxing Championship yesterday.

Held at Legends Fight Sport Tampines, the competition was Singapore's first all-female boxing event and it featured 20 bouts involving local and foreign boxers.

It was set up by former national boxers Muhamad Ridhwan and Leona Hui, with the aim of elevating women's boxing in Singapore.