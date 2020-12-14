Figueiredo keeps belt after rare draw

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo retained his belt after a majority-draw decision against Brandon Moreno (left) in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday. Figueiredo (20-1-1) and Moreno (18-5-2) engaged in fi
PHOTO: UFC
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo retained his belt after a majority-draw decision against Brandon Moreno (left) in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday. Figueiredo (20-1-1) and Moreno (18-5-2) engaged in five breathless rounds at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and produced just the fourth draw (47-46, 47-47, 47-47) in UFC championship history.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2020, with the headline 'Figueiredo keeps belt after rare draw'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 