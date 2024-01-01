Conor McGregor says he’ll make UFC return in June

DUBLIN – Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor announced on social media on Dec 31 that he plans to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) comeback on June 29 against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

UFC has neither revealed a McGregor comeback bout nor commented on the controversial Irish fighter’s video.

“I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor,” McGregor said in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

“The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler – and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

Chandler responded by saying: “I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me.”