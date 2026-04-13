Boxing-'Why should we wait?' - Price eyes legacy bout with Shields

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April 13 - Welterweight world champion Lauren Price believes there is no reason to delay a high-profile fight with American Claressa Shields, declaring that she is in her prime and ready to chase boxing immortality.

After defeating Stephanie Pineiro to retain her WBC, WBA and IBF titles in Cardiff this month, Briton Price went face to face with undisputed heavyweight champion Shields nL6N40O00J in the ring, sparking talk of a potential clash between them.

Price said taking on the biggest names had been on her mind since she became an Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"I want to be involved in the biggest fights, to create a legacy. I'm in my prime. She's in her prime. We're at a similar age. So why should we wait? Why should I wait until towards the end of my career?" the 31-year-old told Reuters.

"If I'm here now and feeling good, I'm like, 'yeah, let's make the fight'. I'll fight anyone. I think it's a great fight. Our accolades speak for themselves.

"I've got an Olympic gold medal. She's got two. She's a great, great fighter and I would love to share the ring with her. It's the biggest fight out there."

WEIGHT 'NOT AN ISSUE'

With Shields weighing in at 174 pounds for her win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn in February, and Price tipping the scales at just over 146 pounds for her victory over Pineiro, any meeting between the two would require the Welshwoman to move up a couple of weight classes.

Price said she planned to fight at 154 pounds, before going on to face Shields at 160.

"That's not an issue. I've boxed big girls before in the past. I'm in this game to become a multi-weight world champion," she added.

Promoter Ben Shalom told ESPN last week the boxers could sign a two-fight deal, with one bout in the United Kingdom and the other in the U.S.

"Location wise, I think she can see by my fan base and the country I've got behind me. It makes it exciting to box in Wales," Price said.

"Not just for myself, for her as well. Because with the fan base I got, and we sell out the stadium, then we're both going to get a good payday afterwards as well.

"I've also said I'll go to America. Let's make it a double-header, let's make it a trilogy, whatever."

'I WANT MY REWARD'

Shields in November signed an $8 million multi-year deal nL4N3WJ0L8 with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, which has been touted as the richest contract in women's boxing.

It came amid growing interest in women's boxing, which has resulted in more investment and bigger payouts at the top level, perhaps best evidenced by the high-profile trilogy fight reuters://realtime/verb=NewsStory/ric=nL1N3T900X between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

"Obviously, there's a way to go, but I do believe women's boxing has come on massively. Fair play to Taylor and Serrano, they've had three fights, they've made a fortune. They've got the Netflix deal," Price said.

"That's what I want to head towards, that's my focus. I live the life of an athlete and I want to get my reward at the end. Boxing is my life." REUTERS