Boxing-Usyk set for Fury rematch in December

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British heavyweight Tyson Fury will meet on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their bout that took place earlier this month, organisers said on Wednesday.

Usyk -- now the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion -- defeated Fury by split decision in a thrilling contest at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the end of Lennox Lewis' reign in April 2000.

Following the fight, Usyk said he would grant Fury an immediate rematch according to the clause in the fight contract.

"The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season," Saudi entertainment head and organiser Turki Alalshikh said in a post on X.

"The world will watch another historical fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Earlier this week, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he was confident the Briton could turn things around in the rematch.

"I think he can, he believes he can...," Warren told Sky Sports.

"It was a fight of two halves, Tyson knows what he has to do and I'm sure Usyk does. Both of those guys were in an absolute war, that has taken a lot out of both of them.

"It will be interesting to see when it does happen who it has impacted the most." REUTERS