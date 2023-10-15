Boxing-Tommy Fury defeats KSI on points

Tommy Fury beat YouTuber KSI on a points decision in their bout at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday.

In a six-round cruiserweight bout that lacked technical quality, both boxers landed few clean shots. Fury was also deducted a point in the second round for a blow to the back of KSI's head.

Of the three judges, one scored it 57-57, while the other two ruled it as 57-56 to Fury, with KSI calling the decision a "robbery" in his post-fight interview.

Fury is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has fought in several exhibition matches, including two encounters with Jake Paul's brother Logan.

The British Boxing Board of Control did not sanction the match as a professional boxing fight, according to the BBC. REUTERS