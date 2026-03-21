Boxing-Taiwan's Lin eligible to compete in female category at World Boxing events

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March 20 - Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting has been cleared to compete in the female category at World Boxing events following an appeal from Taiwan's federation, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

Lin, 30, was at the centre of a fierce gender-eligibility row alongside Algerian Imane Khelif at the Paris Games in 2024, where both boxers won Olympic gold.

Governing body World Boxing announced last year that women boxers at its world championships would have to undergo mandatory sex testing, as part of a new eligibility policy, with Lin then opting not to compete in the tournament.

World Boxing confirmed that Lin would be eligible to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia from March 29 to April 10.

"We can confirm that the boxer is eligible to compete in the female category at World Boxing competitions," it said in a statement.

""(We) appreciate the way they have approached the appeal process and their acknowledgement of World Boxing's requirement to ensure that its eligibility policy, which is designed to deliver safety and sporting integrity, has been correctly implemented and followed."

Lin and Khelif have not competed in official international events since the Olympics. REUTERS