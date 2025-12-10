Straitstimes.com header logo

Boxing-Shields to defend undisputed heavyweight crown against Crews-Dezurn

Boxing - Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall - IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO World Middleweight Titles - O2 Arena, London, Britain - October 15, 2022 Claressa Shields celebrates winning her fight against Savannah Marshall Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge



REUTERS

Dec 10 - Boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields will defend her belts ‍against ​Franchon Crews-Dezurn in ‍Detroit in February next year in ​her ​first fight after signing a landmark deal, organisers said late on Tuesday.

Shields, ‍30, is undefeated in her 17 ​professional bouts ⁠and became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins ​in February.

She signed an $8 million multi-year deal with ‌Salita Promotions ​and Wynn Records in November, which the promotion company called the richest contract in women's boxing.

Shields, a two-time Olympic champion, has crossed paths ‍with Crews-Dezurn before, beating the 38-year-old ​by unanimous decision in 2016 in ​what was both fighters' ‌professional debut. REUTERS

