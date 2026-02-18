Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to face Ruslan Provodnikov in April return bout

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manny Pacquiao throwing a punch at Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19, 2025. The fight ended in a majority draw.

– Manny Pacquiao confirmed he will face former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on April 18, marking his second outing since returning from a four-year retirement in 2025.

The 47-year-old last fought in July, when he ended a long hiatus with a majority draw against World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement issued by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions on Feb 18.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his career in 2025. Away from the ring, he served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

The eight-division former world champion – the first boxer to achieve that feat – also became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019. His professional record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three draws from 73 fights.

He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Another combat sport legend making a comeback is Ronda Rousey. She will return to mixed martial arts (MMA) for the first time in nearly a decade when she challenges Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Rousey (12-2), the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion, and the trailblazing Carano (7-1) will do battle at 145 pounds (65.8kg) in a bout streamed live on Netflix, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced on Feb 17. The contest will feature five 5min rounds.

“MVP has always been driven by disruption and delivering the biggest moments in combat sports on a global scale, and today we are officially bringing that energy to MMA for the first time,” Paul said.

“Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are the two most formative figures in the history of women’s MMA. They are the icons who shattered the glass ceiling and helped build the foundation this sport stands on.”

Rousey, 39, retired from MMA in 2016 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. She later competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2018 to 2023.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” she said. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come... much more.”

Carano, 43, retired from MMA following her loss to Cris Cyborg in 2009 and tried her hand as an actress.

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano said.

“She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honour.”

“I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive,” she added. REUTERS