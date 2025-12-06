Boxing-Joshua's power a huge threat to Paul, says heavyweight Wallin

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

STOCKHOLM, Dec 5 - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is in for a nasty surprise when he steps into the ring against Anthony Joshua on December 19, heavyweight Otto Wallin has told Reuters, describing the British boxer as the hardest hitter he has ever faced.

Wallin faced Joshua twice as an amateur, losing both bouts, but that didn't stop him pushing for a professional contest which took place in Riyadh in December 2023.

Wallin's corner called a stop to that fight after five rounds, leaving the big Swede with some painful memories.

"For Jake Paul, I think it's pretty dangerous to face Joshua because he hits so incredibly hard. I know that - he hits like no other I've ever faced," Wallin said, a note of incredulity in his voice that the fight was taking place at all.

"I don't understand why Jake Paul is taking this fight - they must be seriously underestimating Joshua, but I don't think I'll believe the fight is happening until they're actually in the ring."

At a recent press conference to publicise the fight, which is due to take place over eight three-minute rounds in Miami, the 36-year-old Joshua towered over Paul, who usually boxes at cruiserweight.

For Wallin, who built his reputation with a tremendous display of courage to take Tyson Fury the distance in Las Vegas in 2019, the match-up is a handy one for Joshua.

"He's facing a cruiserweight that isn't that good. It should be just a simple win for Joshua, and he'll make a lot of money from it. It's a dangerous sport and he (Paul) can get knocked out badly and injured in this match," he said.

Though he absorbed a lot of heavy blows from Fury in their epic contest, Wallin says there is no doubt that "AJ", who has recorded 25 of his 28 professional victories via knockout, is far more dangerous, and he points to Joshua's second-round KO of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as evidence.

"Joshua hits unbelievably hard, harder than anyone I've ever known. Just look at what he did against Ngannou, and he's bigger and stronger and better than Jake Paul," he said.

Though many in the boxing world have looked down on "influencer boxers" such as Paul, Wallin has spoken positively in the past about how they are attracting a new audience to the sport, but he is doubtful that Paul has even the slightest chance against a former world champion.

"I think that Joshua wins pretty easily and pretty quickly - he knocked out Ngannou in two rounds, and Jake Paul won't take that long either," he said. REUTERS