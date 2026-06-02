Boxing-Joshua v Prenga fight moved from Riyadh to Jeddah

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Boxing - Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga Press Conference - Exhibition White City, London, Britain - June 1, 2026 Anthony Joshua and Kristian Prenga face off during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON, June 1 - Former world champion Anthony Joshua's heavyweight fight against Albanian Kristian Prenga on July 25 has been moved from Riyadh to Jeddah, organisers said on Monday.

No reason was given, although other events have been moved away from the Gulf due to the Iran war and conflict in the region.

The non-title fight is the Briton's first since he was in a car accident in Nigeria last December that killed two close friends and has been billed as a 'warm-up' for a clash with compatriot Tyson Fury in November.

"I'm building myself up to be stronger than I've ever been because I know I am -- not only physically, because that's natural, but mentally. I've realised I'm a lot stronger than I ever thought I was," Joshua told Sky Sports television.

"I got into boxing to reshape my mind and identity, to make me a better person. It's doing the same for me now. It's reshaping my life and giving me purpose."

Joshua and Prenga came face-to-face for the first time at a promotional press conference in London on Monday, with the Albanian saying he was ready to shock the world.

"Being underestimated is actually a positive thing for me,” said Prenga, a former kickboxer who has a fight record of 20 wins and one defeat since he turned professional in 2016.

"These guys just dig a grave," said Joshua, who has a record of 28 wins and four losses.

"I know exactly what I need to do. I know I’m going to deliver. It’s what I do. All the talk is cheap… this is my division." REUTERS