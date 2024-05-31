Boxing-Indian federation joins World Boxing

May 31, 2024, 05:45 PM
May 31, 2024

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has joined World Boxing, both bodies said on Friday, days after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) highlighted the sport's need for a "credible, well-governed" international federation.

In a statement this week, the IOC warned national federations aligned with the International Boxing Association (IBA) that they will not be able to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics if boxing is on the programme.

The IOC stripped the IBA of recognition last June, saying it had failed to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

The IOC is organising the boxing tournaments at the Paris Games, but there are fears that the sport might be excluded from future Olympics, with boxing not on the initial programme for Los Angeles in 2028.

"It is absolutely vital to the sustainability of boxing that it retains its Olympics status...," BFI president Ajay Singh said in a statement.

"We also wish to be at the forefront of the formation and hosting of a new Asian confederation to ensure boxing continues to expand and grow its membership on the continent."

Great Britain Boxing and USA Boxing are among World Boxing's other members. REUTERS

