Boxing-Fury to make comeback at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - Heavyweight World Title - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 22, 2024 Tyson Fury reacts during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Feb 13 - Tyson Fury’s comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, the Briton said in a social media post on Thursday.

Fury, 37, announced his return from his latest spell of retirement last month. It will be his first fight since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

"He's really got the bit between his teeth, he's training hard in Thailand, he's got himself in good shape," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"He looks after himself and he is in shape. He'll be in fight mode ready to go and he's out to prove a point." REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur

Media

Social media

