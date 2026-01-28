Boxing-Fury confirms comeback fight against Makhmudov in April

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - Heavyweight World Title - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 22, 2024 Tyson Fury during a press conference after losing his fight against Oleksandr Usyk REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 28 - Briton Tyson Fury will return to the ring in his home country on April 11 when the former world heavyweight champion will fight Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury, 37, announced his retirement early last year, but had hinted at a comeback before confirming this month he would come out of retirement for his first fight since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

The venue for the bout will be announced later.

"Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back," Fury said.

Makhmudov, a Russian based in Canada, strengthened his credentials by dominating Britain's Dave Allen in his most recent fight.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity," Makhmudov said. "I'm coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W." REUTERS