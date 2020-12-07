Boxing: Floyd Mayweather to stage exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul on Feb 20

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Floyd Mayweather has announced that he is set for an exhibition boxing match against popular YouTube personality Logan Paul at an undetermined venue early next year.

No details were released on Sunday about the former boxing champion's latest exhibition, other than it would be held on Feb 20.

The 43-year-old Mayweather has not had a serious boxing match since fighting Andre Berto in 2015, the same year he battled Filipino champion Manny Pacquiao.

In 2017, the American stopped Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, who had never boxed professionally before. The one-sided fight allowed Mayweather an easy way to close his overall boxing record at 50-0.

A year later, he staged another widely ridiculed exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve that reportedly netted him US$9 million (S$12.03 million).

The 25-year-old Paul's lone boxing match was against his British YouTube rival, KSI, back in November last year.

The American triggered widespread criticism with his YouTube portfolio in 2017 when he posted a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. The video, shot in the Aokigahara forest, caused YouTube to cut some business ties with him.

Last month, Mayweather shared a video on Instagram teasing an upcoming fight but without any details. He will be giving up 15cm in height to the 188cm-tall Paul. Tickets are priced between US$25 and US $70.