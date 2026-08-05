Boxing-Chapman recovering after emergency surgery for brain bleed

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FILE PHOTO:Boxing - Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price Media Workout - Bronx Boxing Club, London, Britain - March 4, 2025 Raven Chapman during the media workouts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/ File Photo

Aug 5 - British boxer Raven Chapman is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain bleed following a collapse during a sparring session in Denmark, her management team Vote Boxing said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old collapsed during training on July 24 and was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema, conditions involving bleeding and swelling of the brain.

"Raven underwent emergency surgery immediately. The procedure successfully stopped the bleeding and helped stabilise the swelling. She was then placed in a medically induced coma," Vote Boxing said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"Over the past day, she has been taken off the sedatives and is continuing to receive treatment while awaiting medically supervised repatriation to a hospital in the UK, where her rehabilitation is expected to take some time," the statement added.

Vote Boxing said that Chapman's family are with her in Denmark. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover costs, while messages of support have come from across the boxing community, including former promoter Frank Warren.

Chapman challenged Australia's Skye Nicolson for the WBC featherweight title in 2024 in the first women's world title fight staged in Saudi Arabia, losing by unanimous decision.

She has a professional record of 10 wins and two defeats. REUTERS