At a Bedok court, ex-MMA fighter Syafiq Samad trains the next generation

Boxing coach Syafiq Samad (centre) with his athletes, boxers Fakhrisyirazi Azli (left) and Kiefer Lim, during a training session outdoors on Feb 4.

SINGAPORE – On any regular weekday evening, the Team Slasher gym is a flurry of activity – their crew of boxers and muay thai fighters are shadow boxing, sparring, doing technical drills and hitting the pads.

One thing that is unusual is their choice of training location. Over the last 11 months , the 20-strong group of combat sports exponents have been training outdoors at a multi-purpose public court in Bedok with Syafiq Samad, a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and national boxing team coach.

Syafiq has been running Team Slasher sessions without a dedicated gym environment since March 2025. There are two one-hour sessions a day (6pm and 7pm) from Monday to Friday, and on the weekends he organises classes for children.

After breaking away from his previous affiliated gym due to personal reasons, the 32-year-old decided to train his athletes under his Team Slasher banner. But with insufficient capital to set up his own facility, he chose to set up a makeshift training gym outdoors in Bedok while continuing the hunt for his own space.

He told The Straits Times: “Definitely, I would prefer to have a gym with proper bags, mats and equipment. Over the past 10 months, there have been people who wanted to train with me, but they feel like they need the equipment that it comes with.”

Syafiq also noted that the group are at the mercy of the weather, due to their training environment being outdoors.

His group of students train in both muay thai and boxing, and their skills levels range from seasoned boxers in the national team to casual practitioners looking to keep fit.

The senior athletes also help run training programmes when he is occupied with national team duties.

Fakhrisyirazi Azli, one of Syafiq’s long-time students and a former national boxer, has had the latter in his corner for all eight of his competitive bouts. To the 22-year-old, Syafiq is not just a coach, but a mentor.

He said: “I first met him at the gym where I started my boxing journey. I no longer only see him just as a coach, but also as a good friend, almost as family, because we bonded together throughout the years even outside of training.”

National boxer Kiefer Lim pointed out that while the quality of training is good enough, certain elements like hitting a punching bag, sparring in a ring, as well as strength and conditioning are harder compared to other indoor gyms.

Despite the unconventional training setting, Team Slasher’s fighters have been undefeated in competitions, winning over 10 bouts in succession, said Syafiq.

Lim added: “He’s a very observant coach that doesn’t overlook small details or anyone in the team, even if they may be a bigger name in the scene. It doesn’t matter to him. He will put equal time and attention into your development as a fighter.”

Noting his coach’s dedication and passion, Fakhrisyirazi said: “I can see that combat sports has had a huge impact on his life and he enjoys every moment of it. He’s not only driven as an athlete, but also as a coach.”

A former professional fighter, Syafiq’s passion for combat sport began with an unfortunate incident when he was 14 – he was the victim of a gang attack due to mistaken identity. It left him with visible scars on his left arm, calf and eye, earning him the moniker of “The Slasher” during his fighting days.

Boxing coach Syafiq Samad (centre) with his boxers Khris Azli (left) and Kiefer Lim, during training. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

After making his boxing debut at 16, he went on to amass a record of four wins and one loss as a professional in MMA, while also competing in muay thai and boxing locally and overseas.

Syafiq’s only MMA defeat in 2013 was a pivotal moment in his career, as victory would have propelled him to the world’s largest MMA stage, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Fighting in front of a home crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, he lost the bout in the first round by knockout.

While the experience was one of the lowest points in his life, Syafiq now sees it as a cornerstone.

He said: “I started to reflect on myself and on life, and started to see things in a different perspective.

“Now, fighting is not everything for me – religion and family is close to my heart too.”

Syafiq continued competing for four more years, before a slew of injuries to his knees forced him to retire.

He is moving on to a new battle plan for Team Slasher.

“One day, I really want to have my own facility and make a push for the regional and continental scene,” he said.

“The ultimate goal for me is to build up these guys who aspire to be fighters, whether they want to be national team fighters or compete in boxing, muay thai or MMA.”