Adesanya stuns Pereira to reclaim UFC middleweight crown

MIAMI – Israel Adesanya pulled off a stunning knockout win over Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight crown at UFC 287 at the Kaseya Centre on Saturday, downing the Brazilian in the second round to avenge his only UFC defeat at middleweight.

After a cagey opening frame that saw Pereira target Adesanya’s lead leg with brutal kicks, the fight burst into life in the second, with both men landing head kicks early and Adesanya’s crisp boxing beginning to tell.

With the second round winding down, Adesanya was backed up against the cage but he suddenly uncorked a huge right hand and followed it up with another to knock Pereira out cold and take back the belt he lost to the Brazilian in November.

Adesanya followed Pereira down to the mat but referee Dan Mirgliotta waved the fight off – the official stoppage came at 4:21 – returning the Nigerian-born New Zealander to the top of the middleweight pile, a weight class he has dominated for the last four years.

“They say revenge is sweet and if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth,” said Adesanya, who let out a visceral scream and celebrated by pretending to shoot bow and arrows at Pereira’s limp body – a play on the Brazilian’s signature walkout motions.

“This is f****** sweet. I’m telling you, no matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight, but he will always be the champion.

“I told you, the hunter is now the hunted. Beating me, he made me a better fighter, a better person. In this camp, I didn’t f*** around.

“I played possum a bit... look at me, I am here, he is here, that last one (punch) had everything. Since 2017, that last hammer fist was from the gods.”

The 33-year-old told the fans in attendance that he hoped they would have the chance to feel the same joy that he was feeling in that moment. The win takes Adesanya’s MMA record to 24-2 and cements his legacy as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

“If you stay down, you will never ever get that resolve. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness as you rise,” said Adesanya, who had never beaten Pereira in MMA or kickboxing in three previous meetings.