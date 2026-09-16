2026 Asian Games facts and figures

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Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Previews - Nagoya, Japan - September 15, 2026 General view of Aichi International Arena in Nagoya ahead of the Asian Games REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sept 16 - The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games officially begins on Saturday.

Following are some facts and figures about the 20th edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event:

* This year's edition runs from September 19 to October 4, although competition began on September 10 with the start of the men's basketball tournament.

* Japan is hosting the Games for the third time, having previously staged the event in Tokyo in 1958 and in Hiroshima in 1994. It was one of 11 participating countries in the first Asian Games held in 1951.

* Organisers had budgeted for around 15,000 athletes and officials from 45 participating countries and regions, but registrations swelled to about 17,000, putting a strain on accommodation availability.

* There will be 469 medal events in 43 sports, up from the 40 sports contested at the previous edition in Hangzhou three years ago.

* Competitions will be spread across Aichi Prefecture and other parts of Japan, with Tokyo hosting the swimming events and Osaka among the cities staging the football tournament.

* Aichi-Nagoya will feature several Asian Games newcomers, including mixed martial arts, padel and surfing, as well as virtual taekwondo and teqball, which combines aspects of football and table tennis.

* Chess, go, Chinese chess (xiangqi) and bridge, all of which previously featured on the Asian Games programme, have been dropped for Aichi-Nagoya, along with dragon boat racing, roller skating and marathon swimming (open water swimming).

* Esports, which was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games before making its medal debut in Hangzhou, has been retained on the programme. Breaking, also known as breakdancing, which made its Games debut in Hangzhou, will also feature.

* The Aichi-Nagoya Games will also serve as a qualifying route for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with athletes able to secure direct quota places in archery, hockey, sailing, squash, surfing, tennis and triathlon.

* China has topped the Asian Games medal table at every edition since 1982. At Hangzhou, the hosts secured a record-breaking 201 gold medals. Japan were second with 52, followed by South Korea with 42. REUTERS