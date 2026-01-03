Colourful King to rule again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Colourful King (Andrea Atzeni) scoring the second of his three wins in The Hong Kong China Rugby Club Cup, a Class 3 over 1,000m at Happy Valley on April 9, 2025. He has since added one more win and is back in action in the Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (1,000m) at Sha Tin on Jan 4.

Race 1 (1,400m)

2 Sterling Wongchoy arrives off back-to-back seconds over the extended mile at Happy Valley. There looks little speed on paper, so from a good mid-draw, he can land handy and take luck out of it.

1 Rattan Galaxy took a big step the right way on the class drop with a close-up second which followed an improved trial. The switch to Zac Purton is a clear push and cheekpieces go on, which could add that extra spark.

14 The Concentration has to overcome the gate, but his back-to-back thirds say he is doing plenty right and the Ricky Yiu yard arrives in form.

6 Wiseman has trialled in a way that suggests he is starting to come on. From a kind draw, he gets a good map set-up to lift on his second look at Class 5.

Race 2 (1,000m)

2 Turquoise Velocity backed up a string of impressive trials with a dominant debut victory. He can go on with the job and is drawn perfectly in barrier 11 for the straight course.

6 Live Wire also draws ideally in barrier 14 for his debut. He continues to take a step forward with each trial leading in, his most recent a big improvement.

1 Sight Hermoso won well second-up before chasing home Packing Glory at his following start. A freshen-up and a nice trial between runs set him up for another strong effort.

3 Justifying failed to live up to his smart debut win, but now returns to a similar set-up and an encouraging trial.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Vulcanus switches back to his pet track and distance after a fast-finishing sixth on turf from a wide draw. Two starts back in a comparable race, he was beaten half-a-length by Notthesillyone, and the speed map this time looks more favourable to his chances.

2 One Man Show makes just his second Class 4 outing. A smart lead-in trial suggests he is ready to lift his race-day performance. Barrier 1 can see him position handy and make his own luck.

6 Notthesillyone chases a winning hat-trick, having led throughout on both occasions. But he has also shown previously that he can take a sit if pressured early.

3 Goko Win was sent out favourite last start. While the result disappointed, the run itself was better than it appears after a muddied trip.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Supreme Sea debuts for the Mark Newnham stable and has shown enough at the trials to suggest he has ability, though his chances hinge on a clean jump.

6 Thunder Prince has been threatening to win since switching to the Jamie Richards stable. He placed in three of his four runs and missed the frame only last time when blocked for a run. He deserves another chance.

1 Day Day Victory is thriving this season with two wins from four and his latest run was better than it reads from a wide gate on turf. His earlier track-and-trip win over Glaciated reads well.

10 Glaciated broke through last start after a series of honest efforts. While this is a slightly deeper contest and he has a wide draw to overcome, he remains in the mix.

Race 5 (1,400m)

1 Monarch County was last successful five runs ago, and that class relief alone brings him right into calculations, especially with barrier 1 to work with.

2 City Thunder returned from a long layoff with a luckless fifth. He copped checks and was beaten just over three lengths.

3 Gallant Epoch can roll forward or sit in the first few and give a sight. He arrives off a solid second to Nyx Gluck, which reads well.

8 Lucky Man brings the right form through his runner-up effort to Fit For Beauty over this track and trip two runs back. His latest fifth back to 1,200m at Happy Valley is best forgiven, as the drop in trip did not suit despite still being close-up.

Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Flow Water Flow arrives off back-to-back seconds over 1,200m at Happy Valley. The switch to the bigger Sha Tin circuit, along with the rise in trip, looks timely.

2 Mr Cool pulled up with blood in the trachea last start. A handy trial win since points to him being ready to atone.

11 Positive Smile has been plagued by poor draws but keeps finding the line strongly. Barrier 3 brings him firmly into calculations.

10 Invictus Dragon was on the back foot last time, after bounding at the start and conceding too much early ground. He still worked home well into fifth.

Race 7 (1,600m)

9 Karma gets back, but he is now up to his pet distance and both runs this prep have been encouraging. Last start he drew wide and settled further back than ideal, yet he still closed very well.

1 Sagacious Life is building towards a Derby campaign. His recent trial was very good, with Purton clearly keen to get a feel for this untapped four-year-old.

8 Top Dragon steps out for his first mile test, which should give a clearer read on his Classic Mile credentials.

3 Lo Rider has mixed his form since winning four runs ago but, on the quick back-up with a favourable map, he appeals.

Race 8 (1,000m) BAUHINIA SPRINT TROPHY (G3)

6 Colourful King returns off an impressive win at this track and trip. Drawn on the wrong part of the track, he was still too good thanks to a clever Purton ride.

10 Stellar Express represents one of two John Size runners. This is a tougher assignment, but he is clearly thriving.

4 Magic Control was odds-on in this race in 2025 when runner-up. He has not quite hit those heights since, but his form is good enough to keep him in the mix.

2 Wunderbar has the talent to win a race like this, but he can be hard to predict. Any late market support would be worth noting.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Swift Ascend handled his first all-weather test well with a wide-trip third in Class 2. He carries more weight back in grade, but his low draw should provide a clean trip.

5 Victory Sky was impressive winning first-up on the all-weather, beating subsequent winner Aurora Patch. Barrier 3 gives him the perfect map.

4 Super Joy N Fun comes through the same race. Drew widest, settled back and charged late into third. Again, he faces a similar scenario from barrier 12.

7 Blazing Wind was closer to the speed in that contest, worked through a solid tempo and stuck on well for fourth. A slightly kinder early shape would suit him.

Race 10 (1,200m)

3 Loyal Bright was drawn wide again last time, he copped a check near the 500m but finished off strongly once balanced.

9 Lucky Eight maps well and his third to Bulb General four runs back reads well. He was likely unsuited at 1,000m last start, yet still managed third.

5 Galactic Voyage ran fourth on debut with a strong late run behind Aurora Patch. Natural improvement is expected.

6 Igor Stravinsky also comes through that race, leading for most of the way and sticking on for second. Similar tactics could see him play a role again.

Race 11 (1,600m)

6 Legend Winner steps out second-up locally and his debut eighth was a promising effort. The rise to a mile suits, given that was his winning trip pre-import. Trial between runs was a step forward.

13 Bucephalas can adopt more positive tactics back to the mile, similar to his strong 1,400m win two runs back. His latest effort in Class 3 was a game run.

1 Everyone’s Star is knocking on the door, placing in all three runs this season. Ready to convert that consistency into a win.

2 Pope Cody drops back to the mile after finding 1,800m too testing and this trip gives him a far better chance to show his best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club