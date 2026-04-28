Colourful King can dazzle

Race 1 (1,800m)

4 Dashing Maurison gets a few key changes. His first try in Class 5 last time was only fair, settling back and proving difficult for apprentice Britney Wong to ride, so the switch to Harry Bentley is a plus, and first-time blinkers add another angle for improvement.

7 Perfect Pairing does not win often, but he has been threatening since returning to Class 5 four runs ago and his recent efforts have come without much luck.

3 Splendid Force gets conditions more in his favour with the class drop and an inside barrier.

8 Perfect Peach draws inside, which will help him hold a handier spot and give himself a chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 King Glorioso makes his first start for Manfred Man after switching from Douglas Whyte and his trial for the new stable was encouraging. Barrier 3 gives him a far better map than last time from 12, and in a race that lacks depth, he gets his chance to win.

4 Honest Witness comes off a decisive maiden win after Zac Purton went straight to the front and controlled the tempo. Similar tactics look likely again.

3 Everstar reunites with James Orman, his last winning rider, and a return to this track and trip is a plus after recent efforts in unsuitable conditions.

1 Cheaha draws wide, but the drop into Class 4 makes him interesting given he can produce a potent turn of foot at his best.

Race 3 (2,200m)

9 Star Brose is well-placed to break through in Class 4 with Purton back aboard. His second to Ace War on this track and trip was encouraging given a few things went wrong in the run, and that remains the guide.

3 Serangoon is well proven on the track and trip and gets the map swing from barrier 1 after wide draws in his last two starts. His win three runs ago came when he settled closer from a mid-draw.

2 Noble Pursuit is unknown at this track and trip, but barrier 3 gives him the chance to enjoy a sweet run, and Hugh Bowman’s booking is a positive.

11 Romantic Fantasy is likely to be ridden quietly from his wide draw and can unleash late.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Ace Power gets back to Happy Valley, where his track-and-distance record is strong, after two solid all-weather runs since joining the Mark Newnham stable. Both efforts had merit, and barrier 1 is a key boost to his set-up.

1 Crossborderdude tried this track and trip for the first time last start and flashed late into third. He has missed the placings only once from seven starts and can keep that consistency going.

3 Find My Love is capable on his current mark and barrier 2 should allow him to land the right run in transit. Bowman returning to the saddle is another positive.

7 Starry Show has slipped down the ratings into a race that reads more suitable, while an inside draw plus blinkers back on give him the chance to lift.

Race 5 (1,200m)

9 Legend Star gets a far kinder map from barrier 3 after being posted wide without cover near the speed from barrier 10 last time. From this draw, he can camp off the leaders and look to use the turn of foot he has shown.

8 Gameplayer Elite maps for every chance from the inside gate after breaking through for a maiden win two starts ago, then running a close-up second behind Sky Cap, which reads well.

5 Thunder Prince is on the quick seven-day back-up after breaking through last time. Barrier 8 makes it a little trickier this time.

2 Superb King can roll forward and give a sight under Wong’s claim. He is still chasing a first win but edging closer off a series of encouraging runs.

Race 6 (1,650m)

3 Beauty Viva maps for a better run from barrier 3 and can improve on his last-start seventh, when he showed no early speed and settled back in a slowly run race. He still worked home with merit against the race shape.

10 Vivacious Win was second in that same event and he again is set to get every chance.

2 Romantic Laos is better suited back in trip and gets a kinder draw in barrier 4 after jumping from 10 over 1,800m last time. The set-up is much more in his favour.

12 Winning Data had excuses last time when he copped a check and had no luck. The better guide is his fast-finishing third two starts ago from barrier 8, the same draw he has this time. With the right tempo, he can be the one charging into it late at a price.

Race 7 (1,000m)

2 Colourful King has had genuine excuses in his last two runs, both sixths behind Crimson Flash over 1,200m. With more speed expected, he receives every chance to get back to winning ways.

5 Brave Star maps well from barrier 3 and the race shape looks set to suit. He comes off three straight placings behind Storm Rider, Beauty Waves, and Crimson Flash, which are strong form lines.

1 Stellar Express brings quality and proven form, including two wins over Colourful King this season. Barrier 9 is the query in what shapes as a fast-run race and where he lands early can tell on his finish.

10 Candlelight Dinner backs up after seven days and barrier 2 on a light weight gives him the chance to settle just off the speed and be finishing into it late.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Giant Ballon chases a hat-trick after Purton found the key to him, rolling to the lead with the blinkers back on and winning his last two by a combined 5½ lengths. This is a tougher test as he steps into Class 3, but his latest trial was very good and, on paper, he again looks capable of controlling the tempo.

3 Sports Legend gets the chance to settle closer from barrier 2 after coming from further back last time from barrier 8 and finishing off strongly into fifth.

2 Happy Index brings strong Sha Tin form to Happy Valley but draws widest in barrier 12, which is the query. His second to Jubilant Winner two runs ago reads well after that winner came out and bolted in at Happy Valley last week.

12 Meowth has a good barrier 4 and is consistent with one win and five placings from eight starts this term. He looks set to be around the mark again.

Race 9 (1,650m)

6 Armor Golden Eagle gets another look after a luckless third, held up on the turn and not getting out until leaving the 250m, beaten 1½ lengths. Purton takes over and barrier 4 sets him up to atone.

3 Corleone returns fresh off a good trial and brings tactical versatility plus solid form this season. He also gets a kinder gate than last time, when he was used up early on the lead from barrier 10 and weakened.

12 Withallmyfaith looks the key pace influence and barrier 3 should see him land in a sweet spot. The light weight is a plus and this is his chance to strike in Class 3.

1 Solid Win will be looking for a genuine tempo after settling back and producing strong late sectionals in recent runs, but the question is whether he is close enough in the run when it matters.