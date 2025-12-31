Cole leaves boyhood club Leicester after 18 years

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 31 - Former England prop Dan Cole is leaving his role as recruitment and retention manager at Leicester Tigers due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Wednesday, ending an 18-year association at his hometown club.

Cole, 38, spent his entire playing career at Leicester before taking up his backroom role at the club from August.

He leaves the job after less than five months.

"I am leaving Tigers with a heavy heart," Cole said in a club statement.

"This club means everything to me and it has been an honour to represent the badge. Unfortunately, a change in personal circumstances dictates that I cannot give the role the attention it deserves moving forwards so I am stepping away."

Cole, who made 118 appearances for England and twice toured with the British & Irish Lions, won four Premiership titles with Leicester and played over 340 senior games for the club since making his debut in 2007.

He gave no further details on the reasons for his exit. REUTERS