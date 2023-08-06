'Cold and shaking' Charlie Hatton wins mountain bike world gold

GLASGOW – British rider Charlie Hatton produced a flying run to win the men’s mountain bike downhill final at the world cycling championships in Fort William on Saturday.

As rain fell in the Scottish Highlands, the 25-year-old Hatton mastered the mud to post a time of 4min 26.747sec.

He set a pulsating time, finishing 0.6sec ahead of Austria’s Andreas Kolb with another Briton Laurie Greenland finishing third.

Defending champion Loic Bruni came in fourth and world No. 1 Loris Vergier could only manage sixth.

“I’m gobsmacked,” the world No. 17 said. “I’m not sure if I’m shaking because I’m cold or I’m nervous or all of the above.”

The English rider has never won a World Cup race but can now don the rainbow jersey as world champion.

“That was absolutely insane,” Hatton said. “I knew I was riding well this weekend. But I never ever expected the win.”

Austria’s Valentina Holl won her second consecutive women’s mountain bike downhill title ending two seconds faster than any other rider.

Five-time world champion Rachel Atherton, who dislocated her shoulder on Thursday, came in eighth.

The winding downhill track is made up largely of rocks and dirt with jumps and bumps marked out by tape on a barren mountainside at Fort William.

The mentally and technically challenging course of 2.8km drops 550m with a lively crowd welcoming each rider at the finish.

In track cycling, Denmark won the men’s team pursuit title by beating Italy in the final.

Two years to the day after suffering Olympic heartache, Denmark’s Lasse Norman Leth and his team pursuit squad gained some revenge over their Italian tormentors at the UCI World Championships on Saturday.

Leth, together with Niklas Larsen, Rasmus Pedersen and newcomer Carl-Frederik Bevort, delivered a perfect ride in Glasgow to regain the world title they won in 2020 in Berlin.

Victory was especially sweet as it arrived on the anniversary of their loss to a Filippo Ganna-inspired Italy team in a thriller on the boards at Izu in Japan.