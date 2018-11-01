Coaches and sports administrators should conduct themselves professionally, says national agency SportSG

SINGAPORE - National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 1) that coaches and sports administrators "should conduct themselves professionally and be role models to their athletes".

This follows The Straits Times' report on Wednesday that SportSG has suspended a male athletics coach from the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) for two years for breaching its Coach's Code of Ethics.

The decision to suspend the coach came after a disciplinary panel convened by SportSG concluded its investigation into national hurdler Kerstin Ong's complaints of misconduct against him.

Specifically, the coach breached the Principle of Respect of Individuals, Principle of Responsible Coaching and Principle of Integrity in Actions.

Contacted, a SportSG spokesman said: "Ultimately the coach-athlete relationship is founded on trust and most coaches take that seriously. Our role through CoachSG is to promote and protect the reputation of our coaches by maintaining a high standard of behaviour and integrity through our NROC disciplinary processes."

SportSG also revealed the factors that the board of inquiry considered in handing out the punishment to the coach, which are "the nature of the breach in code of ethics, the intent of the coach when the breaches were committed, the impact on the athlete(s) involved, precedences, and any other mitigating or aggravating factors".

The coach "shall, for the duration of suspension, cease to be entitled to any NROC membership-related benefits including but not limited to the eligibility to apply for permission to conduct coaching activities within SportSG's facilities and premises, facilities managed by SportSG, or hold himself/herself out as a current NROC member and all other NROC-related membership benefits".

Related Story SportSG to work with ministries, police to form SafeSport commission to combat sexual misconduct

In addition to the NROC suspension, the coach was issued a stern warning by police in August over alleged outrage of modesty.

The punishment took effect from Oct 29, and the coach has until Nov 29 to submit a written appeal to SportSG.