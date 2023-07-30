Clubs fitting in last jigsaw pieces as new EPL season approaches

LONDON – A fortnight until the Premier League kicks off and its clubs are conducting pre-season in various corners of the globe. Perhaps an increasing Middle Eastern influence may alter things in future, but North America and Eastern Asia have remained the epicentre of the glad-handling, commercial opportunities and friendly matches.

Ask any EPL manager honestly, and they would rather not travel coast to coast in America or take sapping long-haul journeys to Asia. As happy as his club’s corporate department might be with Liverpool’s matches with Leicester and Bayern Munich at Singapore’s National Stadium, Jurgen Klopp would probably prefer a secretive training camp in southern Germany’s Black Forest, not far from where he hails from.