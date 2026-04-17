Closer to home: Bakeel sets sights on S’pore Pools Trophy

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Owner’s decision to relocate 5YO to Perth both for himself and for local racing fans

Bakeel (Manoel Nunes) opening his Australian account on debut in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1,200m) at Morphettville on Feb 22.

Singaporean owner Mansoor Gandhi certainly could not predict the future when he decided to move Bakeel to his current Perth base in 2025, but he would love to see him fly the Singapore flag high in the A$80,000 (S$73,000) Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 (1,600m) at Ascot on April 18.

Now trained by Grant and Alana Williams, Bakeel was nominated to run in the Rating 72+ handicap after he finished second behind Avoidance in a similar race over 1,400m at Ascot on April 4.

When he knew the race was named after the Singapore gaming outfit, a quiet sense of nostalgia grew in Mansoor.

Bakeel had won thrice from nine starts at Kranji before the permanent closure of Singapore Turf Club in October 2024.



The son of Sioux Nation then gave Mansoor his first taste of success in Australia, when he won on debut at Adelaide’s Morphettville racecourse on Feb 22, 2025 when under the care of Aaron Bain and Ned Taylor.

He won three on the bounce, before finishing unplaced in a Listed race (1,500m) on April 12, 2025.

But Mansoor wanted to have his horse “closer to home” and, deep down, he hoped for local racing fans to relive the joy of watching Singapore runners in action, the way they cheered at the Kranji Grandstand on race days back then.

“Perth is closer to home, and I can fly there in five hours or so to watch Bakeel race,” said the businessman and owner of Al-Arabiya Stable.

“Bakeel actually did well in Adelaide, but in late April or May last year, we decided to send our horses, including Asif, Ghalib, Makin and Ejaz to the Williams in Perth.

“When Bakeel won in Adelaide last year, no one here can watch it, so I spoke to (jockey) Manoel (Nunes), and he recommended me to Grant and Alana. They are a successful team there and very professional.

“It’s also nice that Singapore Pools simulcast Perth races, so I can watch them too when I’m not able to be there in person.

“What are the chances of a Singapore horse running in the Singapore Pools Trophy? It’s so nice to have the exposure for local racing fans and it would make me very proud if Bakeel wins the race.”

Currently on a business trip, Mansoor should be glued to the television during the simulcast of the Singapore Pools Trophy – slated as Race 13 on the Pools’ Perth card at 1.46pm.

He is optimistic ahead of Bakeel’s third race in Western Australia, despite his top weight of 60.5kg and the wide gate in nine.

After two trials and finishing last first-up in a Rating 72+ handicap (1,400m) at Bunbury on March 7, the five-year-old gelding improved to finish second under Lucy Fiore.

“Grant told me Bakeel’s fitter now after his second run, so I’m looking forward to his run,” said Mansoor.

“He was among the first batch of horses we sent over, and at first, he was not used to the winter season. So I told Grant to give him some time to acclimatise.

“He ran very well second-up over the 1,400m. I think he was chasing the winner but was hampered in the run. It was quite exciting to watch.

“He’s also won over the mile in Singapore before. But he’s drawn wide and got the top weight, so I think probably the right thing to do is to settle him behind and then let him come home.

“I let Grant decide who to ride. Lucy Fiore rode him well last time. If Manoel was available, I would have picked him but he will only start riding for them next week.”

The five-time Singapore champion jockey rode Bakeel to all his three victories in South Australia, before leaving for a stint in Mauritius in 2025. The Brazilian last rode at Champ de Mars racecourse on Nov 16 but hurt his foot in a trackwork fall after that.

The Williams also saddle Miss Skyhigh in the same race, who will jump from gate 2 with Perth champion jockey William Pike on board.

The Harry Angel five-year-old has not won in a while but finished fourth in her last two starts.

The 10-race meeting at Ascot will be headed by The Quokka, Western Australia’s richest horse race at A$5 million. It is slated to run at 3.45pm and will see a field of 13 runners vie for the jackpot.

sharonzhang@sph.com.sg