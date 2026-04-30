Clinical Sinner holds off wildcard Jodar to reach Madrid Open semis

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MADRID, Spain, April 29 - World number one Jannik Sinner held off 19-year-old wildcard Rafael Jodar to win 6-2 7-6(0) in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP 1000 Masters tournaments.

Sinner saved five break points in the second set and won 11 points in a row to secure victory over the Spaniard.

"He pushed me to the limit, he's an incredible player... I'm incredibly happy, it's been a very high quality match," Sinner said in his post-match interview.

The 24-year-old produced a disciplined performance in the first set, breaking the local favourite twice to take a 5-2 lead, before sealing the set with a fierce backhand.

Jodar, who won his first tour title in Morocco this month, threatened to pull 4-2 ahead in the second set, but Sinner saved two break points to stay level at 3-3.

A double fault from the Italian put Jodar on the verge of another break, but Sinner saved three break points with a strong crosscourt forehand and two backhand winners that brushed the sideline.

Sinner went 40-15 up in the next game but Jodar saved three break points before taking it.

Sinner, chasing his second claycourt title this season after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, dominated the tiebreak and sealed victory with a forehand that Jodar could not reach.

Sinner's opponent in the semi-finals will be Arthur Fils or Jiri Lehecka, who play later on Wednesday. REUTERS