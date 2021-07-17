Clements holds the whip in 3YO Classic

On paper, it looks like tomorrow's $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m at Kranji is at the mercy of reigning champion trainer Michael Clements.

After all, he has four runners in the field of 10 - and all four have good credentials, especially the highest-rated Tiger Roar.

As the flag-bearer but yet not conceding any weight to his rivals bar one, because of the set-weight conditions of the race, Tiger Roar stands out like soot on snow.

With the exception of the Northern Hemisphere-bred Everest, he will carry 57kg like the rest of his remaining rivals. Everest, an American-bred who is about half a year younger, will shoulder 54.5kg.

Owned by Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, Tiger Roar beat almost the same lot in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m with his eye-catching last-to-first style on June 27.

It was a fantastic effort, considering that the trip was a tad short. But he romped home as if his rivals were standing still.

With abundant stamina, he will definitely relish the extra 200m tomorrow and prove hard to beat.

Clements, in fact, has a very high opinion of Tiger Roar, whom he rates possibly better than his two multiple Group-winning gallopers, Countofmontecristo and Top Knight.

"I've said before he had better potential than Countofmontecristo, and I think he could be as good as Top Knight - if not probably have more potential," said the Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean.

"Tiger Roar has done a bit more than them on his record sheet, and on what he's shown us so far.

"He has pulled up great after the first leg and will be better-suited with the extra distance. He has come on well since the run in the Sprint. It's all systems go for a second win.

"If the current bad weather stays on until Sunday, it'll suit him the most, as he has proven on a wet track."

Champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, who was aboard Tiger Roar in his last three of five wins, including the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint, certainly knows the gelding like the back of his hand.

Besides having the much-vaunted hot favourite, Clements is also represented by his progressive trio of Prosperous Return, Starlight and Starharmony, who is unbeaten in both starts.

The Tivic Stable-owned Prosperous Return finished second in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint, beaten by 11/2 lengths.

The 1,400m also suits him to a T - two of his three successes were over that trip.

"Prosperous Return is the next best. He had a break prior to the first leg and he now has a run under the belt, and the 1,400m is more within his comfort zone," said Clements.

"He has pulled up good and has come well off the last run. He has actually come on a lot.

"He's been working well and can finish in the money. It's difficult to separate him from Tiger Roar."

Prosperous Return will again have four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric astride.

Clements thinks his two-time 1,200m winner Starlight, who ran a creditable fifth in the first leg, will also enjoy the 1,400m journey.

"Starlight will also appreciate the extra distance. He also came off a break and has benefited from the first run," he said.

"As for Starharmony, it's a big step-up at level weights against his own age group, but he's done nothing wrong in two starts.

"He has stepped up to the mark and is heading in the right direction. He's a young horse who did everything we've asked him to do.

"Of course, he faces a hard task. But the way he is heading, he is quite capable of surprising us and finishing in the placings. On pedigree, he should be suited to the mile and above."

Starlight will be ridden by jockey Shafrizal Saleh and Starharmony by Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.

Of the half dozen from rival camps, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Everest has the best chance to play the spoiler's role.

The horse has proven to be honest - with a debut win, second-up second and his last-start third behind Tiger Roar and Prosperous Return in the first feature for three-year-olds. He is in top form.