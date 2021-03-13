Clements' duo on Group 1 Kranji Mile mission

Champion trainer Michael Clements' Heartening Flyer and Spirit Of Big Bang are on a mission in tomorrow's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The duo are out to earn the rating points to qualify for the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on turf on May 22. They are now rated 74 and 70 respectively.

The 1,200m trip, more so on the alternate surface, is probably not the ideal preparatory race, but there is no luxury of choices with the scale back in race meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spirit Of Big Bang is an Irish-bred three-time winner, all over the turf mile.

Heartening Flyer has a one-from-one record on the Polytrack, albeit in easier Restricted Maiden company over 1,200m. That was at his Kranji debut last July. His three other wins (over 1,200m and 1,400m) were on the turf.

"Both Heartening Flyer and Spirit Of Big Bang are waiting to get back on turf and looking for further," said Clements.

"In an ideal world, 1,400m on turf would have been better. But this 1,200m race on Polytrack is in the meantime the most suitable race for them.

"For Heartening Flyer, all the indications show he sprints well on Polytrack, anyway.

"I'm actually considering both horses for the Kranji Mile in May. But they will first have to step up from where they are at and get their ratings up to qualify."

Of the two, the money is clearly on the Tivic Stable-owned Heartening Flyer - more upsides and the added bonus of a wider vista of opportunities, given the son of Excelebration's age - four.

"If he keeps improving, as I hope, Heartening Flyer may then go for the Four-Year-Old races, both taking place in July," said Clements, referring to the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on July 3 and Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 25.

"He resumed well at the races last time. It was a great effort to win in convincing style. I'm happy with the progress he has made since that run."

Clements is no less excited by Spirit Of Big Bang, following his pleasing fast-finishing third to Heartening Flyer in that same Class 3 race on Feb 13. It was first-up after a long time on the sidelines due to hoof issues.

"The way he resumed the other day was very promising, especially over 1,200m which is short of his best. He's looking for 1,600m," said Clements. "In saying this, he did sprint well at that last start, and I hope he goes well this Sunday."