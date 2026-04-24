Clear mind does the trick for Chennai's red-hot Samson

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NEW DELHI, April 24 - While some batters arrive at away grounds determined to play a certain way regardless of the pitch, Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson says his red-hot form in the Indian Premier League is a product of adaptability and an open mind.

After single-digit scores in his first three IPL knocks, Samson smashed his second hundred of the season against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, his unbeaten 101 off 54 balls setting up Chennai's 103-run victory over the five-time champions.

With 293 runs from seven innings, Samson is now third in the leading scorers' list this season behind Sunrisers Hyderabad duo Abhishek Sharma (323) and Heinrich Klaasen (320).

Samson said it was not a typical Wankhede pitch and he had to adjust his game as the ball did not come nicely onto the bat.

"I think the game tells you what to do," he added.

"I think you don't have to come with a preconceived mindset, or you don't have to be premeditating -- this is how I play or this is what I want to do.

"You can definitely say that this is the way I play... It is my responsibility to understand the game situation, what the team demands, and then plan my game around it.

"I definitely go with a very open mindset."

The 31-year-old, who was player of the tournament when India defended their T20 World Cup title earlier this year, also relished handing Mumbai their biggest defeat in the IPL in front of their own fans at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It really feels great to score a century in Wankhede against MI," Samson said after the win, which helped Chennai climb to fifth place in the 10-team league. REUTERS