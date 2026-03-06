Classy Jan Van Goyen to bounce back in SA Classic

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) POWER OF PEARLS has been in the money in all nine starts and could get her overdue victory.

(3) ONCEINABLUEMOON is rarely far off the winner and is looking for trifecta money.

(2) DETAILED FORECAST has been costly to follow in all four starts but looks ready for her just reward.

(7) Banana Split can be followed on debut.

(4) THE REASON was backed in her last two runs and could get into the action again.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY attracts strong support but has been costly to follow. He could get it right.

Newcomers (5) COOL GAMBLER and (11) GREENANDGOLD were costly purchases and are worth a market check on debut.

(2) ARIZONA MAGIC has improved somewhat in blinkers and can get into the reckoning.

(8) GREEN MACHINE disappointed when heavily backed over the longer distance but is back to a sprint – respect.

(4) TIGER’S CAPTAIN is improving all the while and should not be far off.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) WORLD ATTRACTION was very impressive when winning on debut and, with any improvement, should remain undefeated.

Unbeaten filly (4) VOLCANIC HEAT and promising last-start winner (1) GIMME A VODKA will likely pose the biggest threat.

(2) SPIRIT OF GABZ and (6) RUBY WHISPER have the form and experience to take home a cheque.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) GRISELDA confirmed the promise of an encouraging debut effort by winning last time, and should be competitive with improvement expected.

(7) LANZAROTE gets 3kg from those rivals and is weighted to make her presence felt.

(4) SECRETARY BIRD franked her debut with a win second-up. Go close.

(9) STAGGERWING ran second to Secretary Bird in that race and cannot be ignored.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Consistent (2) WILLY MEET AGAIN reverts to same-sex company and is weighted to play a leading role.

(9) WARM RECEPTION has solid form credentials at this level and could get right into the mix.

(1) KISSHOTEN and (10) ACCEPT COOKIES are others who can have a say in the outcome. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,800m)



(1) HAZY DAZY was an authoritative winner of Leg 1 of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara over 1,600m and this extended trip will be more to her liking.

(3) CHARGE IT (second) and (5) LITTLEMISSMILLION (5th) are held on that form but could get closer, with the extra 200m also likely to suit.

(2) GOLDEN PALM (third), (4) LOWVELD LILY (fourth), (6) DAISY JONES (sixth) and (7) DRUMNADROCHIT (seventh) have a bit to find but can take home a cheque.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Stellar cast headed by multiple Grade 1 winner (1) JAN VAN GOYEN, whose colours were lowered by older rivals last time. He should, however, prove an entirely different proposition back on the Highveld and against his own age group.

Stablemate (2) SPLITTHEEIGHTS won Leg 1 of the TAB SA Triple Crown, the Gauteng Guineas, and will be a serious contender.

Gauteng Guineas runner-up (3) GRAND EMPIRE and third-placed finisher (4) TRUST could both have more to offer over the extra 200m.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Top-class visitors (2) SEE IT AGAIN and (3) THE REAL PRINCE have a score to settle after a few close encounters in the Western Cape recently. The latter edged their L’Ormarins King’s Plate meeting over this trip, but the former avenged that narrow defeat in the WSB Cape Town Met over 2,000. A stiff 1,600m could be more to his liking.

Grade 1 winner and recent Grade 3 scorer (6) FIRE ATTACK has the means to make his presence felt. However, a bigger threat may come from the sole 3YO (9) TIN PAN ALLEY.

Past winners (1) MAIN DEFENDER (2024) and (5) COSMIC SPEED (2025) can also get in the mix.

Race 9 (1,000m)



Many with chances in a big field. But none appeals more than progressive hat-trick seeker (3) TAXI TO THE MOON, whose outside draw in a big field will aid his cause.

(7) MOUNT PINATUBO, (6) CONSTELLATION, last-start winner (13) GREEN DIAMOND and the best-weighted filly (10) WHISTLE THE TUNE are also ideally positioned and weighted to be competitive.

Race 10 (1,000m)



(2) PRECOCIOUS has thrived since relocating to the Highveld. A six-point penalty for her hat-trick win should not prevent another forward showing, especially with her rider taking 4kg off the back.

The in-form (1) POBLANO and unexposed (5) MANYELETI have the means to fight out the finish but concede weight to the selection.

(4) ALPINE JET and (6) BOSUM BUDDY are not without chances either.

Race 11 (1,400m)



(5) PRETTY PERSUASIVE made no impression from the widest draw in a 1,600m 3YO Grade 2 last time. But she should fare better at this level, even off a higher six-point mark.

Older rivals (6) HONG KONG, (3) THAT’S MY BABY and (8) TOO LATE MY MATE have the form and experience at this level to threaten the selection.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(9) TRADITIONAL BELIEF (on debut) was beaten by (5) TRAIL RUNNER in a 1,160m maiden. But the latter is 2kg worse off and engaged to run at an earlier meeting.

(7) QUIET WINTER is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip, but is awkwardly positioned in a wide starting berth.

Older fillies (2) PRINCESS ILARIA, (6) GLAMOROUS LADY and (3) CAPE SAFFRON have the means to get into the picture too.