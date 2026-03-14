Class riser JP’s Palace should measure up

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) CHERRYBLOSSOMPINK found some market support on debut and was staying on behind Japura beaten a neck. The extra furlong and the benefit of experience could see her go one better.

(4) ANUSHKA was a length behind on that occasion and has finished third in both starts.

(13) QUERARISTINYFERARI was well fancied last time and improved nicely. Craig Zackey replaced Keagan de Melo who has opted for Cherryblossompink.

(7) ROYAL CREST made good improvement second time out behind stable companion and short-priced favourite Global Trend.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) PEACH MELBA comes from a very much in-form stable. She looks primed for this race.

(4) SIYABAMELELA was two lengths off Peach Melba when they last met but is coming to hand.

(8) LUTHANDO has put in two promising efforts to date and can show further improvement.

(9) TIPPERARY is a long-time battler but has improved in this stable and has Richard Fourie up.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) FLEUR DE LING made a pleasing course and distance debut and regular rider Rachel Venniker is in mustard form of late.

(1) HIGHVELD STORM showed up well first-up and first-time blinkers. He gets a claiming apprentice aboard and should feature.

(3) SNOW QUEEN did not feature first run on the Poly. She is back on turf in her peak run.

(4) BRIGHTSUNNYDAY suddenly improved at long odds last time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) QUERARI ROSE is lightly raced and needed her last run. She drops in class with a big weight but has a 4kg claimer aboard. At best she should at least go close.

(11) PAST IS PROLOGUE was a recent maiden winner at only her third start and her second after a long break. She does appear to be capable of further improvement.

(2) BLUE HORIZON has been dropping in the handicap and may now be off a more competitive mark.

(3) SNEEUWITJIE is always difficult to catch “right” but did show improvement last run with the blinkers removed.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(11) GO GRAYSON GO tried to make all over course and distance last time and made the smart King Pelles work for victory.

(8) PLUM PUDDING is hardly ever out of the money. She won last time and has won on this course.

(7) ACTOR is long overdue.

(9) BRUH has always been well thought of by the stable and showed up well first-up.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) MASTER DU ROUVRAY has done little wrong since his maiden win and is back over what looks to be his optimum trip.

(2) NEXT OF KIN would appear to be the pick of Mike and Mathew de Kock’s two runners judged on jockey bookings. The gelding has been a little disappointing since his maiden win where he showed plenty of promise.

(7) MISTER NIBBLES has been knocking at the door and Fourie replaces the apprentice in the saddle.

(3) JAZZ FESTIVAL has claims.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) JP’S PALACE is hardly ever out of the money but faces an acid test. His current form is hard to fault but he does rise in class. However, he takes a corresponding drop in the weights and with joint bottom weight over a suitable trip he will be a factor.

(5) IMPOSING is 3kg worse of with Jp’s Palace on their last meeting but has solid claims.

(8) FIELD MARSHAL appears at home over this trip.

(6) KING PELLES was hard-pressed to win over a more suitable trip last time but his trainer Gareth van Zyl was wary of pressing his champion stayer too hard before the season.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) CALL ME JANE was running on well from an outside gate before finishing up the inside.

(2) VISION TO ACHIEVE is overdue another win and was only run out of it late over course and distance last time.

(7) MYSTIC DANCER has smart recent Poly form but has run well on the turf. She has yet to finish out of the money in six starts.

(4) MILLION VOICES improved on the Poly last run with the blinkers removed and she can feature on her best effort.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(2) MAJOR TOMMIE is back over his best trip. He has only once been out of the money and he should put in another good shift.

(10) SERENGETTI SUN is a promising filly and made a cracking comeback after a lengthy break last time. This trip will suit.

(3) CITY OF LOVE won well over course and distance last run. He took a hefty six-point rise in the handicap but still looks progressive and carries bottom weight.

(8) CIRCUMBENDIBUS meets City Of Love on much better weight terms with his 4kg claimer aboard and can turn the tables.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(11) NIGHT TIGER started favourite last time but something went amiss and he was not persevered with. He had promising form prior to that and can make amends.

(2) ARVERNI PRINCESS contested a Highveld feature last run and was not far back considering the quality of the opposition.

(6) IN THE BAG must surely have a change of fortune soon having finished runner-up in four of his last five starts.

(8) CAPPELLINO comes from a much in-form stable but there are a few in here that could have her number.