Class dropper Rollo The Viking should prevail

Race 1 (1,000m)

Mostly first timers.

Of those that have run, (6) RUSHING CHIMES was not far off Lady Godiva on debut starting at lengthy odds. Craig Zackey takes over from the apprentice.

(2) KAZ FROM ALCATRAZ was a distant fourth on debut but should benefit from the experience and make good improvement.

(4) AMC ROY’S FANTASY has shown some ability but has his fifth visit to the well. The blinkers come off.

There are some smartly bred first timers but trainer Wengi Masawi could hold the key with (7) PRIZED OSSESSION.

Race 2 (1,400m)



(3) BEYOND ALL DOUBT made smart improvement at just his second outing behind the promising Son Of Rafeef. A similar showing should see him close again.

Nothing went right for (6) PLACE OF PRACTICE last time and the run is best ignored. At his penultimate start he finished ahead of Beyond All Doubt, so there should not be much between them again.

(4) PRESSURE POINT has run two promising races since being stretched to a mile. He was narrowly beaten last time and gets the benefit of Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(1) GREEN COMMANDER makes his local debut for Alyson Wright and may be worth following, in spite of his modest Cape form.

Race 3 (1,600m)



(5) RED TAFFETY makes her local debut for Adam Azzie and comes off some useful Cape form. She strikes as a likely winner.

(6) LILTING SONG started favourite in her local debut but found one too good for her on the Poly. Back on turf, she can make amends.

(9) PRINCESS TRIPPI has improved with each recent outing and is in with a fighting chance.

(7) OLIVE GROVE showed some improvement back on turf and can surprise.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Competitive handicap.

(7) BLIND SPEED has been dropping in the ratings but has been consistent. The step-up in trip should suit and she has a chance at decent odds.

(11) DEEPEST WATER surprised at long odds when shedding her maiden at just her third start. That form has held up quite well and she can follow up in this company.

(5) MISSISSIPPI SPICE was much improved carrying bottom weight at her last two. She got a three-point raise in the handicap but gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle in the form of top class rider Mickaelle Michel.

(4) SAINT BRIGID carries top weight but her last win was over course and distance and she can edge out (1) OH MY GUCCI GIRL where a neck separated the pair at the line on the Poly.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(7) PSYCHE finally got her act together when shedding her maiden in comfortable fashion. The step-up in trip and a handy galloping weight could see her follow up.

(9) SASCHA’S DREAM is never far back and was close-up behind (6) FINE WINE and (12) ZENA ROSE when last they met over the trip at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. The trio are on top of each other in the handicap and luck in running could be the difference between the three.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) CONTINENTALEXPRESS stays

well and has consistent form. He has a fair weight to shoulder but also the best of the draw.

(9) TOBACCONIST would appear to be the pick of the Hollywood Racing’s runners with Sean Veale aboard. Trainer MJ Odendaal’s gelding was a close-up fourth behind JP’s Palace last time and the latter was a game third in the Kings Cup on March 15.

(6) TEE DOG has come good of late and stays the trip while there should not be much between him and (2) HIGH QUEUE, with a length separating them when they last met at the same weights.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) ROLLO THE VIKING is down in class and comes off some excellent form over the trip against much stronger fields. He should go close.

(11) UZWANO has teamed up with Gavin Lerena, who has won on Dean Kannemeyer’s gelding twice, so knows the horse well.

(12) THE SHEPHERD has his first run for a new stable. He is talented but unpredictable. The much quieter surroundings of Ashburton could well see a change of attitude and bring out the best. Warrants consideration.

(14) WILD AT WAR has a tough draw to overcome. He was a beaten favourite last start but is back on turf.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Highly competitive handicap.

(4) PRINCE OF TROY is lightly raced but has shown promise. He has a money chance in a wide open handicap.

(3) MY LUCKY CHARM would appear to be the pick of the Mike and Mathew de Kock pairing. He has shown patches of ability on the Highveld and the change of routine could be the key.

(12) TOWN CRIER has a deep draw to contend with but has improved in blinkers and showed up well in a set weights race last time.

(1) NEXT OF KIN has some promising post maiden form and Lerena rides from pole position.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) BLUE STEEL was a recent maiden winner but won with authority. He has a big weight and takes on seasoned older runners, but does look progressive and may be under the handicapper’s radar in spite of his high rating.

(6) DEFINITELY YES has been a beaten favourite at his last two outings. He gets the benefit of Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance and can make amends.

(4) KIMBALL O’HARA has shown some improvement when donning blinkers and is dropping in the handicap. He goes well over course and distance.

(8) THE GLIDING FISH has not won for a while. Last win was over course and distance, though.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(2) POSITION OF POWER is down in class and was a close-up third to stronger last run. He has a favourable draw and a strong money chance.

(5) MAR DEL PLATA has been in good form of late and gets Lerena aboard.

(10) CHARA SANDS is a five-furlong specialist and was narrowly beaten at his last two. He has a handy weight and should make a bold bid.

(3) BLACK FROST only has 51kg to shoulder and should be up there from the jump from a good barrier.