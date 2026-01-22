Class dropper Global Ally won’t be friendless

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) KENTUCKY LASSIE has shown promise in her three starts. She has cracked a good draw and could score.

(5) LAYDELAY has shown improvement for trainer Alan Greeff and should fight out the finish.

(6) ENGELANDPARK is improving and clearly not out of it.

(7) SOMBREUIL has improved of late and is another that can get involved with the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

An interesting race.

(2) AUGUSTA ROSSO reminded us of what she is capable with a good last run. She can go one better this time around.

(1) ROYAL CITY GIRL returned to form with a good win last time. She likes this surface and can be a threat once again.

(4) NORTH STAR has been a disappointment of late in that she is not winning but she is consistent and is not out of it.

(3) SILVAN MISTRESS did not show her best last time but could make the frame.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) TRIPPING THUNDER was an easy winner last time and could have more to offer.

Stable companions for trainer Dean Smith, (3) FRENCH FLAME and (2) LAGUNA VERDE, are both overdue a winning turn and should be right there at the finish again.

(6) WILD FIG has a string of runner-up performances and is clearly not out of it.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) ONE DANCE is improving and was beaten by an in-form rival last time. She tries a bit farther and the Polytrack but could prove too good for these rivals.

(9) JUST ONE KISS is another that could make the frame.

(7) GREENLIGHT DANCER is in good form and must be respected.

(4) TWILIGHT BAY may be better on the turf but is capable of getting into the mix of things once again.

Race 5 (1,000m)

Smith has a decent hand in this race.

(4) GALILEO STAR has ability and could make all the running.

(3) ONE TOO MANY has improved of late and should contest the finish.

(2) KINGS AGAIN is consistent and clearly in with a winning claim.

(1) SPEED RACER went too quickly for his own good last time and can do better on this occasion but does carry a lot of weight.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) ALEX MILLER is a difficult ride. She stops late when hitting the front and it might take a ride from an apprentice to get her to score again.

(2) IZANAMI looked unlucky not to win her latest start and she is improving, so will be a big runner in this race.

(3) FARAWAY GIRL is not reliable but she did run well in her latest outing and could earn some more money.

(4) ENDEARED won her last start and could be better than rated.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) GLOBAL ALLY is consistent but he is also not an easy horse to win with. He drops in class and looks the right one for this race.

(3) GLOBAL STATE has improved of late but this is a tougher race.

(4) RICHARDTHEFEARLESS did not show his best last time but is a tough horse to catch when he is on song.

(7) DYNALLEY and (8) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN have both been consistent of late and could earn some more money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(8) DISRUPTIVE has only been modest so far but has made the trick from the Western Cape and could be ready for a winning turn.

(2) GREY WARRIOR, (3) O SPACE O and (4) AETHELWULF have all shown they are capable of winning a maiden race and must be respected for that.

Race 9 (2,000m)

A very open last race.

(7) SPOIL YOURSELF is not an easy horse to ride but she has been good over this track and trip and could be a threat.

(6) BAHAMIAN BEAT was a very easy maiden winner and could have more to offer.

(4) PYROMANIAC has improved of late and is not out of it.

(5) BLACKBERRY BREEZE is consistent and should be included in all permutations.