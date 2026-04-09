Class act should be in total Cruise Control

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) FYFIELD LEGEND is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest. He deserves a first win after some very good earlier runs.

(4) OLAF THE STOUT has only found one better in both of his starts and can go one place better.

(6) RED BIRCH and (3) MAESTRO AZUL look the two newcomers that could threaten if finding betting support.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) RUNGSTEDLAND has run two decent races behind star filly Marchland and should prove the right one for this race.

(2) MALIBU ICE attracted a lot of betting support on debut and ran well. She is the obvious danger.

(9) WILD STAR is clearly better than she showed last time and can earn some money.

(5) ROCK ME MAMA and (3) ON THE OUTSIDE both need to improve to win but are capable of playing minor roles.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) GALACTIC BEAUTY quickened nicely in both her starts so far. She may be looking for further but gets the narrow vote to score.

(3) DELAROCHE was not disgraced on local debut and has claims in this line-up.

(11) STONE OF SCONE could like this course and distance and must be included in all bets.

(1) AURELIAN makes her local debut and can improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) ANOTHERDANCEFORME has been beaten only once in her nine starts and that was in the Western Cape. This is her first time over this trip but she wins her races full of running. Should be no problem.

(5) HOMING PIGEON won impressively on local debut but did take nine starts to break through.

(2) EAST COAST GIRL may be at her very best on the Polytrack but could also like this longer distance and has a place chance.

(3) AUGUSTA ROSSO has been runner-up behind stable companion Anotherdanceforme in her last two starts and should like this longer distance.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) KING CELTILLUS did too much too soon on local debut. He could be a threat in this.

(3) HOLLANDIA BAKKERIJ lacks a strong finish but is not out of it.

(4) FLASH LIGHTNING is not reliable but he has improved this term. Can follow up on a good last win.

(5) TERMINAL VELOCITY and (6) MYSTIC VISION are arriving for this after solid maiden wins. Could be better than rated.

(12) PARDON ME and (10) AMAZING COLOURS can also win.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) SILVAN MISTRESS does not always show her best form but was an impressive winner last time and could follow up.

(1) ABOVE THE HORIZON looked an unlucky loser last time. He could like this longer distance and deserves respect.

(4) WILD FIG is very consistent and should be right there at the finish once again.

(2) SUPREME JUDGE tends to lack a strong finish but could do better trying this distance.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL returns from a break but is a class act and the one to beat.

(4) ROMAN AGENT has been unlucky of late and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(5) JOKER MAN has done well in the Eastern Cape of late and has a chance with Richard Fourie aboard.

(8) JOHNNY APPLESEED and (7) KING PRAWN are both capable of running into the money over this distance.

(2) CLIFF TOP probably prefers the Polytrack these days but has beaten Cruise Control on a couple of occasions in their younger days.

Race 8 (1,200m)

More was expected from (14) GREEN PLANET on local debut and he could bounce back to score in a big field handicap.

(17) BLACK PATH can be a threat in this race as well.

(10) TEEREX has struck a purple patch of form and can win again.

(6) ORIGINATOR is worth following.

(15) CHIEF RUNNER and (16) FLIGHT ENGINEER are unreliable but are hinting at being upset material.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(10) PYRO EDITION proved in need of his first run back from a break. He can do a lot better this time around.

(2) THUNDER MASTER is having his best year ever. Ran third on April 3 and is a threat for this.

(7) CORAL CREEK has been consistent of late and would not be a surprise winner.

Stablemates (4) BURNING MAN and (12) GLOBAL SPEAK ran better in their latest starts and are also not out of it.