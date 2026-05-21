Clark keen to see Vauban test Jenni in Doomben Cup

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Vauban (Tim Clark) winning the Group 3 Sky High Stakes (2,000m) at Rosehill on March 14. The noted stayer will contest the Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m) in a small but quality field on May 23.

– Tim Clark is banking on Vauban’s staying prowess in his clash with star mare Pride Of Jenni in the A$1 million (S$912,000) Group 1 Doomben Cup (2,000m) on May 23.

Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott opted to put Vauban on ice following his Group 1 Tancred Stakes (2,400m) third behind Aeliana and Dubai Honour in March, and aim towards the May 23 Brisbane feature and the Group 2 Q22 (2,200m) on June 13.

They probably were not banking on the presence of Pride Of Jenni, who broke her rivals’ hearts last start when dominating throughout in the Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1,800m) at the Gold Coast on May 9.

But, with the Doomben Cup being a long-range goal for Vauban, and with the horse as well as his trainers can get him, they were always going to press on.

Clark has the job of judging how best to ride Vauban against the free-running mare, and admitted it was a tricky balancing act.

“She strings them along and she makes it interesting, that’s for sure,” said the top Sydney jockey.

“She puts the pressure on you a long way from home. So it’s a matter of trying to time when to start trying to chip into that lead and bridge back that margin.

“They couldn’t run her down a couple of weeks ago at the Gold Coast. Hopefully, we can be in touch with her at some point and get over the top of her.

“Track conditions are going to play a big part as well, and how testing that ground is. She has been an incredible mare and I’m looking forward to seeing what Vauban can do against her on Saturday.”

Doomben was in the heavy range on May 21 and all seven Cup runners have either won or placed in similar conditions.

While Vauban heads into the race off a two-month break between runs, he has been kept up to speed with a barrier trial and exhibition gallop, and his Sydney autumn carnival formlines are strong.

“He’s got his quirks, but his two performances in the autumn were fantastic,” said Clark.

“He reacts well on the fresh side, he’s had a tick-over trial and exhibition gallop. He has been up in Queensland for a few weeks now and settled in, and getting his toe in on a softer track will help him as well, so there are plenty of positives.”

Clark will also ride Tomato Toastie for Waterhouse and Bott in the A$200,000 Group 3 Magic Millions Fillies and Mares Plate (1,600m). He is confident she will handle her first test over a mile.

The Too Darn Hot three-year-old filly was placed over 1,400m at the Gold Coast last start and won at her only start on heavy ground.

“She gave the indication the other day she might be looking for that bit of additional ground,” said Clark.

“She’s going to appreciate a soft track on Saturday. From a good draw with a light weight, even though the mile is a question mark, she gets a chance to run it out strongly with the set-up she’s got.”

Clark’s book is rounded out by the Kris Lees-trained Crathie Kirk in the A$300,000 Group 2 The Roses (2,000m) and Midnight Dynamite for Bjorn Baker in the A$300,000 Group 3 BRC Sprint (1,350m). RACING AND SPORTS