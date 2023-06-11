On The Ball

City achieve historic feat but few neutrals are applauding

John Brewin
(From left) Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano, manager Pep Guardiola and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – With Sheikh Mansour attending his first match in 13 years, Manchester City achieved in Istanbul the endgame of what, back in 2008 when the Abu Dhabi billionaire bought the club, became known as “the project”. 

The estimates of the spending has since run to around £2 billion (S$3.38 billion) on players, and that doesn’t include the wage bill. Among the 115 charges of Premier League financial breaches that hang over the club is the accusation that City have spent more than is publicly declared. Meanwhile, clubs who find themselves dominated by City on and off the field wonder how a previously provincial club has pulled itself to the top of the revenue league.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top