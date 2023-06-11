City achieve historic feat but few neutrals are applauding

LONDON – With Sheikh Mansour attending his first match in 13 years, Manchester City achieved in Istanbul the endgame of what, back in 2008 when the Abu Dhabi billionaire bought the club, became known as “the project”.

The estimates of the spending has since run to around £2 billion (S$3.38 billion) on players, and that doesn’t include the wage bill. Among the 115 charges of Premier League financial breaches that hang over the club is the accusation that City have spent more than is publicly declared. Meanwhile, clubs who find themselves dominated by City on and off the field wonder how a previously provincial club has pulled itself to the top of the revenue league.