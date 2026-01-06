Circumbendibus shooting for third straight win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,400m)

(9) STRUTTING was caught in the last strides last time and drops back in trip. She looks the part in this mostly modest field.

(2) HARPA finished a close-up second last time without the blinkers. They are back on and this trip should suit.

(3) ANEMIE has patchy form but has shown some form over the course and distance.

(4) OWNER OF CREATION is a long-time battler but has a chance on his best effort.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Trainer Alyson Wright’s runner (5) ULTRA QUICK is back on his favourite surface and with a 4kg claimer up. He could be the stable pick.

(2) RAFIKI returns from a break and goes well on the Poly. He was close-up under a big weight last start and has a better galloping weight.

(4) WINTER WAVES meets him at level weights and should be able to turn the tables given their last meeting.

(3) IBUTHO won well last time and can follow up depending on his latest outing.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) ISIVIVANE finished second last time in the Christmas Handicap but goes well on the Poly. He steps up in trip but should see it out.

(2) SUNDANCE KID was back to his best when an easy winner last time. He goes well on the Poly and again has the 4kg claimer aboard.

(1) GOTTA GO EDDIE was a touch disappointing last run but now has a light weight from the best draw.

(4) EVENTIDOR has come good lately as he bids for a hat-trick. He is up in class but should still be competitive.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(9) SUMMER WINTER has the widest draw but has had two runs back from a break, and should now be at her peak. She has run well on the Poly.

(5) MISS MUNROE was disappointing first run for her new stable after two Highveld wins. The compression mask is back on and she can make amends.

(4) ARVERNI PRINCESS steps up in class but got just a one-point raise in the handicap for her last win. She has only 49.5kg to shoulder and is over her optimum trip.

Stable companion (1) MALSHANA MOU was a recent maiden winner. She goes well over the course and distance and can follow up.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) GRAND FORCE took ages to shed his maiden but followed up with a solid handicap effort. He has a 4kg claimer aboard and should be competitive in a modest line-up.

(1) CAPPELLINO was a neck behind Grand Force when last they met, and they meet on the same handicap terms. There should be very little between the two.

(11) AXIS POWER is lightly raced and has dropped significantly in the handicap. He could be the surprise package.

(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE has not been far back recently and goes well over this course and distance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) CIRCUMBENDIBUS has won comfortably at his last two runs. He has gone up 12 points in the handicap for those successes, but both were impressive and he can score again.

The danger is likely to be (3) MVELELO who is hunting his fourth straight win. He got a five-point shunt up the handicap for his last victory.

The visiting (5) WILD AT WAR is the first KwaZulu-Natal runner for trainers Candice and Tammy Dawson. The gelding has been making steady improvement and has come down in the ratings to what could be a more competitive mark.

(6) BUTTERCUP BABY is a smart filly with a handy weight who goes well over this course and distance. The form of her last win has been franked.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(11) IZIBULO has the widest draw, but has come to hand of late when taking on stronger and should be a big runner.

(2) COPACABANA was a game winner over the distance last time. She got only a three-point raise in the handicap that has been offset by a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

However, there should be little between her, (3) BLIND SPEED and (4) FUTANO. Keep your eyes on them.