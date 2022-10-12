Circuit Elite on the up and up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 Nextmodel has tumbled down to Class 5. He was an easy winner in Class 4 and had also been competitive in Class 3. The booking of leading jockey Zac Purton is a strong indication as to what his connections think of his chances.

4 Smart Folks can figure as long he manages to offset the outside gate. He has the class edge and has shown that he, too, has been competitive in the grade above.

12 Little Player returns first-up for new trainer Jamie Richards. He is drawn to get the run of the race.

10 Shenron should lead. He has fitness on his side and will take catching over the short and sharp 1,000m.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Trainer Benno Yung and Purton combined for a treble at Sha Tin on Sunday afternoon and they could easily win the first two races at Happy Valley.

7 Day Day Rich profiles strongly for the in-form pair, especially with Gate 1 and the prospect of securing a soft lead.

2 Carry The Diamond is racing well as a winner two runs back. He looks wound up to improve second-up this season.

1 Goodmanship was a winner in this grade last season. He has since been sound first-up and is another who should improve further.

3 Happy Fat Cat is not without a chance and is definitely a candidate for the novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 Street Scream won well first-up and profiles strongly under the light weight. He remains in Class 3. With conditions to suit, this is his race to lose. He will likely start at short odds.

2 Five Elements ran a blinder first-up. He has been knocking on the door and his chances have not been missed by Purton.

9 Trader is racing well for trainer Pierre Ng. He gets another excellent chance as long as he can offset the awkward draw.

3 Valiant Elegance is a winning machine. Still, this is another step up against numerous in-form types. He can be tossed into those quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 Everyone's Delight is much better than his last-start failure suggests. He can turn it around, especially following a strong trial at Conghua on the turf. He, sure as ever, looks like the one to beat with Alexis Badel hopping aboard.

3 Savaquin is nothing short of consistent. He will certainly get every opportunity with Purton doing the steering. 6

Fa Fa loves the course and distance. He can improve following a solid first-up third.

2 Berlin Tango is a versatile sort and he has drawn favourably. Do not discount his chances. He can surprise.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

8 Smiling Face did well first-up and looks more than capable of taking another step forward. A course-and-distance winner, he does not need to improve too much to be ultra competitive.

2 Jolly Honour failed to fire first-up but he probably can with that run under his belt. This grade is suitable, and it would certainly not come as a surprise to see him bounce out of the ground. He could pose a threat to Smiling Face.

1 Handsome Veggie did well on resumption. He steps out fitter, can be expected to go forward again and try to make all the running for Purton.

3 Lotus Favorites has strong place claims and must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Shining Fortune endured a torrid run last time. He travelled wide throughout before sticking on bravely for a midfield finish. He can improve following that effort and, with a clean run, looks the one to beat.

1 Wood On Fire is a touch classy on his day. The services of Purton will ensure he gets every opportunity, especially after the Australian nailed a career-best seven-timer on Sunday afternoon at Sha Tin. Horse and rider are hot.

5 Jumbo Legend has done well since arriving in Hong Kong. He gets his chance after a solid first-up effort.

8 M M Nebula has claims and must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

4 Comet Splendido is closing in on his first win. Purton hops aboard and he just needs to offset the wide gate to prevail, especially after finishing a strong third and second at his first two outings this season.

1 Nothing New is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He should be able to turn his form around after a lacklustre first-up effort.

2 My Ecstatic draws favourably in Gate 5 and should settle in a prominent position by Derek Leung.

6 Majestic Victory draws well and must be respected. He could help beef up those quartet returns.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

9 Circuit Elite is chasing back-to-back wins. He jumps from Gate 4 and looks well placed to continue his ascent up the handicap.

10 Chater Pins returned in excellent order first-up and deserves a win off that effort. He has gone close several times and gets his chance again.

5 Kungfumaster Panda has been nothing short of consistent. He draws favourably and should get a sweet run throughout under Purton.

3 Kowloon Great has ability and should be ready to peak third-up.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Sugar Sugar is chasing back-to-back wins. He has since trialled well between seasons and could take some catching with a clean run for Alfred Chan.

2 Harmony N Home is consistent and gets every chance under Purton. He is ultra fit and looks ready to really perform with two runs under his belt this campaign.

1 Durham Star scored impressively first-up over 1,200m. With improvement, he should make his presence felt once more.

11 Touch Faith is competitive at this grade. He is favoured with the light weight and a handy draw in Gate 5.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club