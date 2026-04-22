Ciaron Maher pushes through with Benedetta in G1

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Six-year-old mare returns to Adelaide in search of victory in Robert Sangster Stakes

Benedetta (Daniel Stackhouse) taking out the Inglis Sprint (1,200m) at Flemington on March 4, 2023. Her last victory was in the Group 1 Goodwood (1,200m) on May 11, 2024 and she is now trained by Ciaron Maher.

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– The Ciaron Maher stable is backing on a return to Morphettville being a winning formula for Benedetta.

The last time Benedetta raced at Adelaide’s premier course, she took out The Goodwood (1,200m) at Group 1 level in May 11, 2024.

That was the Hellbent mare’s last victory. She was then trained by Jason Warren and that triumph provided jockey Jamie Melham with a sought-after Group 1 win in her home town.

Transferred to Maher’s care in the 2025-26 season, Benedetta has performed consistently but has been unable to break back into winning form.

The stable is hoping that will change on April 25 when the six-year-old mare contests the A$1 million (S$911,000) Group 1 Robert Sangster Stakes (1,200m), a race for fillies and mares at weight-for-age conditions.

Melham again rides Benedetta, who will jump from barrier four.

Jack Turnbull, the national assistant trainer for Ciaron Maher Racing, said Benedetta had been threatening this campaign, and will be suited back to fillies’ and mares’ company.

“If there’s any rain, it would enhance her chances, not that she needs it,” he said.

“She’s been beaten around that two-length margin in Group 1 races by some very good horses, and one of them was under handicap conditions.

“We feel she’s going super. She just needs to get in the right spot at the right time and she’s good enough, as we know.

“There are no faults with her from our end, she just needs a bit of luck.”

Benedetta’s first start since joining the Maher team was in the Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1,100m) at Caulfield on Oct 11, 2025, when she finished seventh behind Giga Kick.

In her subsequent five runs, her best result was a third behind the just-retired Tentyris in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes (1,000m) at Flemington on Feb 14.

Turnbull said there had been some frustration from the stable that she had not finished in the money on other occasions, but they also are aware she has the ability on her day.

“There is (some frustration) as she hasn’t won for a little while, but you look at her form and she’s giving everyone a thrill in some big races,” he said.

“You would love to see her add another Group 1 to her page to show she has got longevity as a racing prospect for breeders.

“She has been solid for us and hopefully, she can get another victory.”

Benedetta has won eight races from 28 starts, all for Warren.

Besides her first and only Group 1 success in The Goodwood, she also took out the 2024 Group 3 R N Irwin Stakes (1,100m) and the 2023 Group 3 Cockram Stakes (1,200m). SKY RACING WORLD