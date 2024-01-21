Chinese midfielder Dai Weijun confident of reaching Asian Cup last 16

DOHA – China’s midfielder Dai Weijun said on Jan 19 that the team still has the confidence to qualify for the Asian Cup knockout stages, after being held to two goalless draws.

In the third round of Group A on Jan 22, China, with two points, will take on host Qatar, who have already won the group with six points. China need a win to guarantee a last-16 berth.

“We are now in a very confident mindset to prepare for the next match. We hope to enter the knockout stage,” Dai noted.

However, he admitted that the team was a little bit nervous in the beginning. He said: “We really wanted to win in the tournament, but it was not that easy... we are on the right track if we can stick to our football style and tactics.

Chinese left-back Liu Yang said he would enjoy the match against the hosts.

“Qatar also plays with five defenders, their football style is quite similar to ours. I know they will have many supporters at home, but it won’t be a pressure for me. We just enjoy the match.”

England-born defender Tyias Browning added: “It is the most exciting game of the group, I am looking forward to the challenge, and I hope the rest of the lads are, too.

“I enjoy the pressure. It is the thrill of the game. We cannot be afraid of it.”

Qatar midfielder Ahmed Fathy, meanwhile, insisted his side will not ease off despite already winning the group. He said: “If you relax after qualifying, it’s going to affect your performance, (it’s important) to continue the winning mentality in the next phase...

“Our goal to enter the knockout stage with nine points, with the best level possible.”

On Jan 20, Malaysia succumbed to late pressure by Bahrain to lose 1-0 and fall out of the running in Group E. Bahrain took all three points from a nervy encounter at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium after Ali Madan scored a 95th-minute winner.

They are third in the group on three points, one point behind Jordan and South Korea, who drew 2-2 in the earlier match. Malaysia are on zero points after two matches.

Madan used the outside of his boot to shoot from the edge of the box, with his strike going through a crowd of defenders and beating goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi to spark wild celebrations in the dugout while some of his teammates collapsed on the pitch in relief.