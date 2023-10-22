Chinese figure skating starlet An Xiangyi makes senior bow at ISU Grand Prix in Skate America

WASHINGTON – China’s star figure skater An Xiangyi participated in her first senior ISU Grand Prix at the Skate America on Saturday in Texas.

The 16-year-old landed a triple loop, double Axel, and a triple salchow-triple toe loop to score 59.74 points for eighth place after the short programme (SP). She got level-four in her footwork but level three in her spins.

“I am right now going through a growth spurt. I lost a lot of my jumps and I am currently getting them back. I was a little tired towards the end of the programme so I wasn’t as fast on the last two spins as usual. It’s so hot in Texas, I am not used to that,” said An, who became a national champion at the age of 12.

She took part in the World Junior Championships in March, finishing sixth and will also take part in the Cup of China in Chongqing on Nov 9.

“I think this oriental programme is good for me, but I will debut a new SP at the Cup of China that has been choreographed by Benoit Richaud. I will keep it a secret right now what it will be. Possibly I will bring this programme back next season,” she said.

Talking about her feelings towards the senior GP, she said: “Skating senior is so different than junior. You need to be much more mature and I am trying to develop towards that.”

Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, two-time ISU world medalist, ranked first in the short programme with 75.92. American skaters Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito followed in second and third respectively.

Hendrickx delivered a captivating performance that featured a triple flip, double Axel as well as level-four spins and footwork. The only glitch came when she under-rotated the back end of her triple Lutz-triple toe combination.

Also on Saturday, America’s star skater Ilia Malinin, 18, scored 310.47 to win the men’s competition, while Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel of Germany triumphed in the pairs with a total of 184.23. American ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance with 84.87.

The Skate America will conclude on Sunday with the free dance and women’s free skate. XINHUA