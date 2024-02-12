China's Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record at World Championships

Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Aspire Dome, Doha, Qatar - February 11, 2024 China's Pan Zhanle in action during the men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

DOHA - China's Pan Zhanle set the 100 metres freestyle world record at the swimming World Championships in Doha on Sunday with a stunning leadoff swim in the 4x100m relay to power his nation to the world title.

Pan clocked 46.80 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 46.86 set by David Popovici of Romania, as the opening day of the event finished with a bang.

The amazing swim lifts the teenager into favourite for the 100m gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old flirted with record pace at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

He became the first Asian swimmer to break the 47 seconds barrier in the event and clocked an incredible 46.65 in a relay leg. A record can only be set in a leadoff leg in a relay. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top