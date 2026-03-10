China Win should ace it again

Race 1 (1,000m)

1 Elegant Life drops into Class 5 for the first time and the set-up looks in his favour. This is his fifth run for the Caspar Fownes stable. After showing enough in stronger company since the switch, the easier conditions give him a chance to figure.

7 Robot Knight is also at his fifth run for the Manfred Man yard, and his rating has come down to a mark where he can make his presence felt. An impressive Conghua trial in quick time is a clear pointer.

3 Island Breezes gets a map swing into barrier 3, after drawing 11 last time and giving a head start.

9 Macanese Master is thriving, unbeaten two-from-two over the track and trip, and he has trialled impressively again. Barrier 11 is the query for where he lands early, but his form is hard to fault.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 The Heir lands in a very winnable contest and barrier 1 sets him up for the right run. Everything points to a genuine chance to add another win. The James Orman and Fownes combination, though not heavily used, is worth noting as they look to improve on their one win from seven pairings this season.

9 Viva Firecracker comes off his best effort yet, flashing home in fourth in a stronger Sha Tin Class 4 than this, and that has him primed to take another step forward.

8 Lucky McQueen has to overcome barrier 10, but his recent form gives him a good chance after finishing close-up behind horses such as Turin Champions and Cool Boy.

1 Joker Orbit drops into Class 4 after four below-par runs in Class 3. The booking of Hugh Bowman is the key change that can spark improvement.

Race 3 (1,650m)

5 Amazing Award went down narrowly to the in-form Stormi last time and looks set to go one better, with the map pointing to the right run in transit. He should land on the pace without needing to spend much early, and this does not look a stack of pressure on paper.

3 Harmony Galaxy draws barrier 1 and shapes to get the soft run in transit, and he reunites with Bowman who knows him well after riding him twice for a win.

4 Fortune Star has the form to win this, but barrier 12 is the query and he will likely need luck working into it from the back of the field.

11 Golden Brilliant has taken a step forward since the blinkers went on two starts ago, finishing fourth on both occasions. He returns fresh and is not out of it.

Race 4 (1,650m)

4 Absolute Awakened gets a significant map upgrade, moving into barrier 4 after drawing 9 last time.That race never worked for him and his 10th was largely a product of the trip and race shape. Zac Purton hops back aboard, which is a positive change.

10 Run Run Timing draws to use his speed from barrier 1 and can attempt to repeat his last-start all-the-way win. He did that in Class 5, but goes back up to Class 4 with weight relief.

7 Vivacious Win comes off back-to-back seconds behind Stormi and looks ready to win, but barrier 12 asks him to do it the hard way.

2 Win Ease gets Bowman on, and his partnership with Francis Lui has been striking at around 25 per cent this season, which adds interest.

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 Bienvenue gets a clear set-up upgrade after two runs back off a bleed, both from awkward gates in 10 and 11 that left him with too much to do. He has still been finishing off strongly from the back, but barrier 1 should put him into a far handier and winning position in the run.

2 Jumbo Treasure looks the natural leader in a race that appears light on speed. He can give a sight.

4 Sight Hermoso switches to Happy Valley for the first time after an encouraging sixth behind Galactic Voyage at Sha Tin. That is a strong form reference for this grade.

1 King Miles has had little go right in recent runs and he is worth forgiving on that basis. An encouraging trial between starts suggests he is ready to improve with a cleaner run throughout.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 California Deeply resumes off a good trial and the set-up looks far kinder than it did last time, when barrier 12 left him with too much to do from the back. A midfield draw gives him the chance to settle closer, and the reunion with Brenton Avdulla adds to the appeal.

1 Victor The Rapid maps well from barrier 4 with Jerry Chau staying on board after a win two starts ago. That was followed by a solid third, and he should be in the right spot again.

8 Happy Park made a good start for the Brett Crawford stable when third behind Papaya Brose at Sha Tin from barrier 9. Barrier 3 should allow a cleaner run in transit as he builds on that effort.

3 Fun Elite can be a bit mixed, but barrier 2 gives him the chance to land handier and get every chance to run another sound race.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Golden Empire did too much work when sent forward last time back in Class 4 over 1,400m at Sha Tin, vulnerable late after that early burn. Barrier 2 gives him the chance to map kinder, and that alone can see him run a better race.

7 Winning Money chases back-to-back wins after overcoming barrier 12 to score gamely last time. Purton sticking is a plus, even though barrier 10 will have him do it again from a wide gate.

8 Cheerful Wongchoy did not disgrace himself on debut. He rolled along in front and only peaked late inside the final 100m to finish sixth, beaten 2¾ lengths.

12 Iconical was strong in first-time blinkers when third behind Legend Star despite racing wide throughout from barrier 9. Barrier 4 is a clear map upgrade that gives him every chance to be in the finish.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Spirit Of Peace is ready to win his first race of the season. He gets the right set-up from barrier 2 against key rivals who have drawn less favourably, and his last-start second carried merit after an early squeeze.

3 Outgate was well-supported last time and delivered in style over Bienvenue, who will be hard to beat at the same meeting. He remains a chance with the Tony Cruz stable in fine form.

1 Love Together faces a challenge as a 3YO under top weight and drawn in 11, but there was merit last time when stepping up to 1,200m after a tough trip.

5 Metro Power backs up quickly after a solid second to Amazing Kid. That was an encouraging effort rising to 1,200m, the map looks kind from barrier 6, and David Hayes’ runners are known to run well on the back-up.

Race 9 (1,800m)

11 China Win chases a hat-trick and barrier 3 looks ideal for the way he maps. He is a horse on the up and, while he was withdrawn from his last intended start due to an irregular heart rhythm, his lead-in trial shows he remains in good form.

7 Another World draws barrier 1 and his map looks much cleaner than it did last time. He is not as exposed at Happy Valley, but his all-weather form this season has been strong and gives him the right platform to run well.

1 Jumbo Legend finished a solid fourth last time in a small field. Bowman returning to the saddle is a plus, and he is one who will be working into the race late.

9 Enthusium faces an awkward task from barrier 12, but he can take improvement second-up after a debut seventh where he did not get the cleanest of runs in the straight. His trial between runs was a step forward.

