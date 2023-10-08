China take plaudits after successful Hangzhou Asian Games, set sights on Paris Olympics

HANGZHOU – With a dazzling array of lights and well-choreographed dance sequences that deserve a gold medal in itself, the Big Lotus – or the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium – bloomed once more to bring the Asian Games to a close on Sunday.

In front of 80,000 spectators, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the stunning giant virtual torchbearer which lit the cauldron with Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun at the opening ceremony returned to witness the flame being extinguished.

Again there were no fireworks as Hangzhou 2022 stuck to its green philosophy. But the hosts concluded the Games with a bang, topping the standings with a record 201 golds from 481 events, two more than its previous record from 2010 when Guangzhou were hosts.

Winning medals in all but one of 32 sports offered at Paris 2024 – surfing was not in this Asiad programme – will also give China, in what was the country’s return to staging a major sporting event following the pandemic, a boost heading to the next Olympics.

As they dominated the pool, and track and field, China swimmers Zhang Yufei (six golds) and Qin Haiyang (five golds), were named the Games’ female and male MVPs respectively. Wang Chuqin also shone with an unprecedented quadruple of mixed doubles, men’s singles, doubles and team table tennis titles while 13-year-old Cui Chenxi won the women’s skateboarding gold.

However, there were also disappointments as they dropped the men’s basketball and table tennis women’s doubles gold, failed to make inroads in football, and were surpassed by North Korea as both countries made returns to the weightlifting platform.

A Chinese journalist, who wanted to be known only as Li, said: “Extending its dominance to an 11th straight Games is no longer a surprise or in question. At this level, China tends to do well in sports we have a strong tradition in, and perhaps those sports that do have not such a high participation rate.

“But what China is chasing now is closing the gap on world powerhouses in the bigger Olympic sports, just like how others are trying to catch up with us in other events. We have done well at the pool and gymnastics, but are still a way off in some team and big-ball sports – football, basketball and volleyball.”

Japan and South Korea finished second and third with 52 and 42 golds respectively, while fourth-placed India registered their most successful Asiad campaign with 28 golds and crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time with 107 podium finishes.

Led by flag bearer and marathon swimmer Chantal Liew, Singapore were represented by 41 athletes and officials at the closing ceremony. The Republic fielded their largest contingent of 427 athletes and finished 20th out of 45 teams. Shanti Pereira’s win in the women’s 200m sprint contributed one of three golds, along with six silvers and seven bronzes, but the gold haul was Singapore’s lowest this millennium.