China secure four golds at badminton’s Denmark Open

ODENSE, Denmark – Chinese shuttlers claimed golds in four events at the BWF Denmark Open here on Sunday.

Third seed Chen Yufei enjoyed a straight-set victory over Carolina Marin of Spain 21-14, 21-19 in the women’s singles final, taking her second title of the BWF tournaments this season.

“Marin is really good. She gave everything on the court, and so did I. It was indeed a pity that I lost the final here last year, and I’m so happy that I actually win the title this time,” said Chen.

Her unseeded compatriot Weng Hongyang clinched his first gold medal in the BWF Super 750 tournaments by sweeping Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 21-12, 21-6 in the men’s singles final.

“Of course I’m happy (for the win), but there are more matches coming up (next week), and I want to be ready to fight for that as well,” Weng said, adding that he has already turned his focus to the upcoming France Open.

The mixed doubles final saw a 79-minute fierce competition between two Chinese pairs Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping and Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, with the former pair beating their teammates, the top seeds, 16-21, 21-15, 26-24 after saving five match points in the third game.

In the women’s doubles final, reigning champions and world No. 1s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China eased past Japanese duo Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama 21-16, 21-13.

In the men’s doubles, fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia bested Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-13, 21-17 to celebrate their first BWF World Tour title. XINHUA